Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 1

Betty (Margaret) Egan (née Collins)

Fairyfield, Kilmallock, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Betty (Margaret) Egan (nee Collins), Fairyfield, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and Belleen, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. February 26th 2021. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, son Kevin, daughters Olivia, Siobhan and Niamh, son in law Michael, Niamh’s partner Dean, brothers Thomas, Jimmy, John, Michael, Joe and the late Paddy, sisters Mary, Anne, Phil and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her grand-daughter Cassie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends and especially all the staff and customers (past and present) of Richard Egan Electrical, Kilmallock.

May she Rest In Peace

In accordance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings Betty's funeral will take place privately, Betty’s funeral cortege will depart her residence Friday morning March 5th at 11:30am and will travel through the town to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects and will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards to Colmanswell Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Milford Hospice Limerick or Motor Neurone Ireland (IMNDA). Funeral mass will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/UHWAZBMQkX8.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick

Mary Tobin (née McGrath)

Garryroan (formerly Rehill Corner, Ballylooby), Cahir, Tipperary



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family At St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen, Mary, predeceased by her husband James(Jim), Daughters Honora and Siobhan. Loving mother of David, Patrick, Mary, Seamus, Maurice, John and Mag. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Joan, sister in-law Nellie, sons in-law, daughters in-law, nephew, niece, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

May she rest in peace

Gerard O'Brien

Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

O`Brien, Gerard, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Feb 26th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his infant son James. Dearly loved husband to Mary. Cherished father to Mark and his partner Céire. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Elaine, brothers Pat, Matthew, and Frances, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in Cólaisté Phobal Roscrea, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, for family only, in St Peter and Paul's Church on Monday at 12 noon. The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Private cremation will follow afterwards.

Rena Nuvoloni (née Ryan)

Ongar, Dublin 15 and Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Dublin 15, Dublin

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her father Gus. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; devoted husband Marco, daughters Alva and Amelie, mother Kathleen, brothers Richard and John, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Soney, Mandy and Monica, brother in law Stefano, mother in law Maureen and father in law Carlo, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many good friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Rena's funeral is private. Requiem Mass on Monday 1st March in St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Center. The Live Stream Link for Rena's Funeral Mass is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-dzarcI6Z4&feature=youtu.be

Rena and Marco valued every day of her life so much that they wish everyone to stay safe during this pandemic.

Anne (Baby) DUNNE (née Coffey)

St. Michael’s Terrace, Naas, Kildare / Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Kevin and son Oliver. Sadly missed by her loving sons Eugene and Liam, daughter Caroline, daughters-in-law Vera, Claire and Patsy, son-in-law Patrick, sisters Breda and Bernadette, grandchildren Amy, Jessie, Eoghan, Karen, Robert, Damien and Andrea, great-grandchildren Noah and Theo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Anne will be laid to rest in Eadestown Cemetery.

Margaret (Margie) O'Dwyer (née Kelly)

Donaskeigh, Tipperary

O’Dwyer (Née Kelly): Donaskeigh, Tipperary, February 27th 2021. (Peacefully) after a short illness bravely borne. Margaret (Margie) Loving wife of Liam proud mother of Grainne, Majella, Martina, John and Michael, adored Grandmother of William, Jeff and Rory Feerick, Jack and Cara Stapleton,Thomas, Matthew and Grace Lynch, Mark and Ben O'Dwyer, Sean, Renee and Conor O'Dwyer. Deeply regretted by her loving sons in law Alan Feerick, Brian Stableton and David Lynch, daughters in law Carol and Chantal, sisters Una McGrath, Celine Keenan and Teenie Kelly, brother Larry, Sisters in law Helen, and Dolores Houlihan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family only Funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday (March 2nd) in St Brigid's Church, Donaskeigh, at 12 noon. Margie will repose outside the Church from 10:45 to 11:45 for a drive-by expression of sympathy (please remain in your car at all times and follow traffic instructions). The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/SrRYdZ5cnM4 followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Funeral Mass and burial are strictly private.

Margaret (Mags) McLaughlin (née Murphy)

Barnora Crescent, Cahir, Tipperary

Mags passed away, unexpectedly, at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Joe, son Tiarnan, daughter Sorcha, father John, sisters AnneMarie and Siobhan, brothers Johnny and Christopher, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Kavanagh

Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Husband of the late Mary and loving father to his sons and daughters, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Leaving his residence on Tuesday morning, the 2nd March 2021, at 12 noon to St Mary's Cemetery for burial, if people would like to stand out as the funeral cortège passes through Pearse Square.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES JOHN'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Kathleen Clifford (née Walsh)

Gortavoher, Aherlow, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary

Clifford (nee Walsh) Gortavoher, Aherlow and formerly of Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, February, 28th 2021, Kathleen, sadly missed by her loving family, husband Noel, daughter Deirdre, sons Ciaran, Fergal and Noel, daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will take place in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, on Tuesday, March 2nd, at 11am. Burial afterwards the adjoining cemetery.