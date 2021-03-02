Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 2

Stacia Rossiter

late of Cluain Arran Residential Unit, Tipperary Town and formerly Kilganey, Clonmel, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Stacia, sadly missed by the staff and community at Cluain Arran, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Stacia's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in SS.Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Windgap.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

MICHAEL MEAGHER

Ballsbridge, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

Meagher Michael (Ballsbridge, Dublin and late of Templemore, Co. Tipperary) 27th February 2021 peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of the late Pauline, much-loved father of Karen and brother of Helen, Madeleine and David.Predeceased by his sister Stephanie.Will be sadly missed by his son-in-law John, grandchildren Henry, Megan, Lucy and Johnny and also by his brother-in-law Austin, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday (4th March) at 10.00 am in St Mary’s Church, Haddington Road which can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/haddingtonroad, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

John Commins

Carrick-On-Suir, Nine-Mile-House, Tipperary

John Commins; Nine-Mile-House, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, after a short battle with Covid 19, March 1st 2021. Predeceased by his loving daughter Deirdre, Parents Patrick and Catherine and brothers Tom and Pa. John will be sorely missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Kevin, Dennis and Diarmuid, daughter Grainne, sisters Liz and Bridget and all of his nine grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday March 3rd in St Mary's Church, Grangemockler, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Nine-Mile-House Cemetery.

House Strictly Private, Please.

For those wishing to view or participate in the funeral service via online stream may do so by clicking on the link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/03032021

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19, a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

Anthony (Tony) Arrigan

Gortmalogue & Kings Close, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Arrigan, formerly of Gortmalogue and Kings Close, Clonmel, who died recently in London. Predeceased by his father Michael Arrigan.

Sadly missed by his mother Phil, brother Michael, sisters Jennifer and Catherine, daughter, grand-daughter, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Anthony Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

