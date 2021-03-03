Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 3

Florence (Florrie) O'BRIEN (née Ryan)

Rathcoole, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

O'BRIEN, née Ryan, Florence (Florrie) - February 28th 2021 - Rathcoole & formerly of Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Anita. Florence will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her husband, daughter, son in law Tony, grandchildren Robert and Rebecca and Robert's partner Lauren, great-granddaughter Lillie, her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Florrie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart

Those who would have liked to attend Florence’s funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/All enquiries to Massey Bros,Clondalkin on 01 4574455.

Kathleen Glasheen (née Kavanagh)

Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Glasheen (nee Kavanagh) Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, March 1st 2021, Kathleen, wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Eamon and Michael, daughters Triona, Paula and Fiona, grandchildren Ben, Charlie and Iarlaidh, brother Stephan, sister Margaret, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass will take place in St. Michael’s church, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Wednesday, 3rd March. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/ followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Kathleen’s cortège will travel, via her home in Pearse Park, to the cemetery. No flowers, donations, in lieu, to the Rehabilitation Centre Dun Laoghaire.

Claire GARRY

Walnut Drive, Caherdavin Heights, Caherdavin, Limerick / Ballina, Tipperary / Clare

Formerly of Ballina Co. Tipperary.

Claire died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home.

Sadly missed by her loving son Regan, parents Tom & Eileen, sister Áine, brother John, brother-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Joan, nieces Lisa, Ciara & Aoife, nephews Conor & Nathan, uncles & aunts, cousins and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday (Mar. 4th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Mass can be viewed here.

Funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Claire’s Funeral Cortège will leave the family home at 11:40am on Thursday.

Please observe Social Distance | House Private Please.

John Costigan

Bantry, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary

COSTIGAN. JOHN HAROLD (Bantry and Clonmel): On March 1, 2021, peacefully at Bantry General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Carmel, beloved daughter Isabelle, grandchildren Layla and Abdullah, son-in-law Jamal, brothers Finbarr and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, his very good friends Declan and Joan, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. John’s funeral cortege will leave Coakleys Funeral Home at 11.45am approx. on Thursday, March 4, for his committal at the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.

The family thank you for your co-operation and understanding in these difficult times.

Joe Colville

Duleek, Meath / Cashel, Tipperary

Colville, Millrace, Duleek, Co. Meath and formerly of Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary 2nd March 2021. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Joe, beloved husband of the recently deceased Maura (10th January 2021). Sadly missed by his loving son and daughters Almary, Christopher, Sandra and Laura, sons in law Derek, Alan and Dermot, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Kieran, Mark, Shauna, Jason, Georgia, Alaia, Seán, Brendan, Darren, Joseph, and Adam, great granddaughters Leah and Emelia, brothers Alec, Michael, Paddy and Willie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Joe’s Funeral will be private for family only (limit of 10 people in the Church). Funeral will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd in St. Cianan’s Church, Duleek on Friday morning at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Good Shepard Cemetery.

Margaret (Rita) Coffey (née Bowes)

Carrigeen, Cahir, Tipperary

Rita died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Richard, daughter Teresa and grandson Richard (Roche). She will be sadly missed by her loving son Tom, daughters Maura and Claire, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rita's funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for a family only private funeral Mass at 12 midday, after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Rita's family thank you for your understanding and thoughtfulness at this most difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Rita's memory to South Tipperary Hospice.