Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 4

VIOLET MOORHEAD (née SENIOR)

Silvermines, Tipperary

The peaceful death has occurred of Violet Moorhead (nee Senior) of Silvermines, Nenagh, Co Tipperary on 3rd March 2021, in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tom, and deeply regretted by her loving children, Rose, Ann, Eileen, and William; grandchildren, Ellen, Thomas, and Grace Langley; Colm, Shane, Tadgh, and Maitiú Duggan; Evelyn and Alice Moore; sons-in-law George, Ted, and Ben; nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

At peace.

Please note that in accordance with government guidelines and with respect to her family, Violet’s funeral will be attended by close family only. Her funeral cortege will depart from Ryan’s Funeral Home and arrive at St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh for funeral service on Friday 5th March at 12 noon. Her cortege will then travel to Silvermines and pause at her home before burial in Kilmore Graveyard. Link to online service: https://www.facebook.com/The-Nenagh-Union-of-Parishes-1571362246505654

The Moorhead and extended family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private please due to Covid-19 restrictions. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Daycare Centre where she had many fond memories.

John Joe McDonnell

Main Street, Templetuohy, Tipperary

John Joe McDonnell, Main Street, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 3rd of March 2021, unexpectedly at his residence, beloved brother of Michael and Marie, sister in law Mary and brother in law Michael. Much loved uncle of Neil, Carmel and Michelle, adored granduncle of James, Saoirse, Grace, Aoife, Orla, Hugh, Adam, Conor and Norah. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends.

Due to government guidelines on public gatherings a private family mass will take place on Friday, the 5th of March, at 11-30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

Mass can be viewed on

www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish

Antoinette Kiernan (née Seale Rowan)

Rathgar, Dublin / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Kiernan (née Seale Rowan) Antoinette, 28th February 2021; formerly of Kilsheelan Co. Tipperary and a long-time resident of Rathgar, Dublin 6; peacefully in her 79th year surrounded by her loving family in the kind care of staff at St. James's Hospital. Beloved wife of Frank; loving mother of Anne, John and Peter; much loved Nana of Aibha, Connor and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children and their partners, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Antoinette rest in peace

In line with Government/ HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Antoinette's family and friends, a small funeral will take place. Antoinette's family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Antoinette would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Antoinette’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave her residence at 10.45am and proceed to the church. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks. To view Antoinette’s Funeral Mass via webcam on Saturday (6th March) at 11am please see link: http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/.

Daniel (Dan) Galligan

Rosroe, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick / Mullinahone, Tipperary

Rosroe Avenue, Caherdavin Park, Limerick and formerly of Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Late of the Redemptorist Church, South Circular Road and Sheils Motors.

Dan, died (peacefully) in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Deirdre and much loved father of Cathal, Sinèad and Donal. Brother of the late Kathleen and Joan. Sadly missed by his family, cherished grandchildren Siomha, Naoise, Danny and Ross, daughters-in-law Tina and Bernie, brother Peter, sisters-in-law Pat, Blossom and Angela, brothers-in-law Frank, Matt and Dermot, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving for a private Requiem Mass, for family only, in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Saturday (March 6th) at 10.30am Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Dan's Funeral Cortege will pass his residence in Rosroe Avenue, after Mass to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Jimmy Carroll

Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family. Jimmy, father of the late Ian, sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, sons Lenny, Eric, Conor, Jamie and Gary, daughters Mary, Fiona, Gillian, Lisa, Grainne and Aishling, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Jimmy's Funeral Mass will take place in the presence of his family only on Friday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.