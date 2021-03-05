Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 5

Frank Fennessy

Inishlounaght, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Frank, predeceased by his brother Billy and Nephew Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife Delores, son John, daughter Audrey, brother Noel, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Richie, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Frank's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Saturday at 1 o'clock in SS Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends Of St.Joseph's Hospital Clonmel or The Parkinson's Association of Ireland. House Private Please Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Michael Wrenn

Francroft, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Frances (Standish).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, daughters Elizabeth, Theresa, Carol and Stephaine, sons Michael and Stephen, sisters Margaret and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to goverment guidelines Michael's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 People). Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.15am (travelling down by Francroft Cross, Assumption Park, Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.

Nancy Walsh (née Brady)

Knockbrett, Fethard, Tipperary / Arva, Cavan

Nancy Walsh (neé Brady), Knockbrett, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, March 4th, 2021. Nancy passed peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Tony, Larry, Fr Joe and Annette. Nancy will be sadly missed by her brothers and sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin, Ava, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

In light of current restrictions, Nancy will repose at her daughter Annette's residence for family only. In caring for each other, a private Requiem Mass and burial will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. This may be viewed online on Saturday, March 6th, 2021, at 11.30am on Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Jimmy Quinn

Formerly Lacka Carraig, Birr and Late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Jimmy, beloved husband of the late Ronnie and father of the late Dessie. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Veronica, Jacqueline and Clodagh, sons Jimmy, Kevin and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Jim O'ROURKE

Cahir, Tipperary / Creggs, Galway / Creggs, Roscommon

JIM O’ROURKE (retired member of An Garda Síochána) Cahir, Co. Tipperary and Creggs, Co. Galway. March 3rd, 2021; (Peacefully), in the devoted care of the staff at St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. He will be very sadly missed by his family; his loving daughter Marina, sons Bobby and James, sisters Catherine and Marie, brother Michael, grandchildren Arwen, Senan and Rían, son-in-law Noel, James’ partner Katie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends.

May Jim rest in peace

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Jim’s funeral will attended by immediate family only. His funeral cortege will depart from the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmel, in Creggs on Saturday at 12 o’c arriving at St Mary’s Church, Kilbegnet for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30 o’c. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 4 o’c. The O’Rourke family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Please note that Jim’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast in the local area on the Parish Radio 106.5 FM

Sr Clare Looby

Newtown, Donohill, Tipperary / Kilcullen, Kildare / Dublin

Looby, Sr Clare, Sister of the Cross and Passion, (Newtown, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, Botswana and Dublin) peacefully, in her 100th year, in the care of the Staff of Beneavin Manor, Nursing Home, on 4th March 2021. Predeceased by her brothers, Donal, Paddy, Bill and Mick, her sister Jo and her close friends Phyllis Looby and Sadie Gavin. Deeply regretted by her sister Winifred, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends, her Sisters in Community, the Staff and Carers at the Convent, 22, Griffith Ave, Dublin 9.

In accordance with Government guidelines a private Requiem Mass will take place. The Requiem Mass for Sr. Clare can be seen on Saturday, March 6th, at 11.30am via the following link. https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/. The above link is provided and managed by an independent company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

‘Robala Ka Kagiso’

Paddy Kelly

The Lane, Puckane, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Paddy Kelly, The Lane, Puckane, Nenagh, Life President Kildangan GAA Club, March 4th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his brother John, beloved husband of Alice and loving father of Noreen (Nagle) (Liscannor), Bríd (Coffey), Eamonn and Ailish (McGee) (U.K.). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sons-in-law Michael, Eamonn and Steven, daughter-in-law Mary, his grandchildren whom he adored Aislinn and Caoimhe (Nagle), April and Ally (Coffey), Paraic, Roisín and Ciaran (Kelly) and Kate, Jack and Dan (McGee), his brothers Ned, William and Jimmy, sister Winnie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Paddy will take place on Saturday 6th, departing his home at 11.30am, via Kildangan GAA Grounds, to arrive for 12 o'clock Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Puckane with burial afterwards in Cloughprior Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service

https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPIr7vpmqcoQc-C8-Lw