Sad passing of well known Holycross businessman Jackie Glasheen who was almost 100

The death of retired Holycross businessman Jackie Glasheen formerly of Crohane, Killenaule and Cabra Road, Thurles but lately Beakstown, Holycross, in his 100th year has occasioned great sadness throughout Tipperary where he was well known and highly respected.

Glasheens pub, nestled in the shadow of the world renowned Holycross Abbey, was a place frequented by many visitors to the village for all those big occasions, and Jackie was an amicable host with a gentle smile, great conversation and quick wit. He treated prince and pauper alike and was a man renowned for helping out others in whatever way he could, whenever he could.

The late Jackie Glasheen

Glasheens pub in Thurles is also a very well known hostelry where the same kind of service was accorded to all, but it was in establishing Glasheen Coach Hire that Jackie and his team were to visit every corner of Ireland and much further afield. The business has been a very successful one and Jackie's commitment to excellence, comfort and flexibility for customers has been the key driver of their success.

Jackie delighted in seeing the next generations taking on and developing the businesses he started but he always maintained a keen eye on what was going on. Indeed, he remained active up to the very last and was an inspiration to those who knew him - he would be seen regualrly out in the garden, working away, wearing his trademark shirt and tie.

Jackie will be very much missed in his adoptive home of Holycross - a parish which was very good to him, and he in turn very good to it. His name is highly respected and his reputation undiminished by time. A man ahead of his time, in many ways, Jackie Glasheen will be remembered very warmly for a long long time in mid Tipperary and much further afield.

Jackie, who would have been 100 years old in October, passed away in the wonderful care of Fennor Hill Care Facility. He is predeceased by Lily and Biddy, brothers Bill, Jimmy, Francis and Tommy, sisters Maura (Molumby) and Patricia and grandson Jack (Griffin). He is very sadly missed by his children Mairéad (Mehigan), Francis, Eamon and Mary (Griffin), daughter in law Mary, sons in law Denis and Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Jackie's funeral is private. The funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday, 9th March, at 1pm, to arrive at Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section of rip.ie.

May He Rest In Peace