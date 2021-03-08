Tipperary deaths - Monday, March 8, 2021

The late Margaret (Laurie) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Margaret (Laurie) Gleeson (née Gleeson) late of Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John Joe & sister Philomena. Sadly missed by her loving sons P.J & John, grandchildren John & Tomás, great-grandchildren Seán & Clóda, daughter in law Breda, relatives neighbours and friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace

Due to current government regulations regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Margaret takes place in Silvermines Church this Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Nancy Collins

The death has occurred of Nancy Collins (née Ryan (Jim)) late of Monaleen Road, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Derryleigh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 7th March 2021 peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of the late Ted. Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter Anne Marie, son in law David, daughter in law Marie and her much loved grandchildren Rory, Enda, Tadhg, Jack and Eve, sisters in law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Arrival on Tuesday, 9th March, at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/monaleen. Burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Castletroy, Limerick. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Jack (Jackie) Glasheen

The death has occurred of Jack (Jackie) Glasheen late of Beakstown, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Crohane, Killenaule and Cabra Road, Thurles, in his 100th year. In the wonderful care of Fennor Hill Care Facility. Predeceased by Lily and Biddy, brothers Bill, Jimmy, Francis and Tommy, sisters Maura (Molumby) and Patricia and grandson Jack (Griffin). Sadly missed by his children Mairéad (Mehigan), Francis, Eamon and Mary (Griffin), daughter in law Mary, sons in law Denis and Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines, Jackie's funeral is private. Jackie's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday, 9th March, at 1pm, to arrive at Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Mick Gleeson

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Gleeson late of 9 Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Knocklong, Limerick, suddenly, in the care of nurses and staff at Waterford Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, daughter Fran (McMahon), grandchildren Laura, Lisa, Ava and Ruby, son-in-law Richie, daughter-in-law Vig, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Following government guidelines due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Mick's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, 10th March, at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. House strictly private, please.

The late Maura Gleeson

The death has occurred of Maura Gleeson (née Chambers) late of Knockbrack, Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary / Doonbeg, Clare. Peacefully, at home, in her 97th year on 7/3/21. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and brothers & sisters Aine, Kathleen, Josephine, Kevin, Padraig & Tim. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Martin, Mary (Ennis), John, Anne, Rita (Ryan Dromineer) and Tim, grandchildren Anna-Marie (Dublin), Eileen, Jack, Tadhg, Michael, Maura, Harry & Katie, son in law, daughters in law, nephew, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May Maura Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations, a private family funeral will take place. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, this Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilkeary Graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http:funeralslive.ie/maura-gleeson/ Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Funeral cortège will leave her home in Knockbrack this Tuesday at 10.30am, via Ballinamona Cross.