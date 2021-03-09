Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The late Margaret Hough

The death has occurred of Margaret (Margie) Hough (née Oakley) late of Finnoe road, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully, at her home, following a short illness, surrounded by her beloved family. Predeceased by her husband Brud and brothers Stephen and Edward Oakley. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Breda Harrington, Frances Cleary, Paul, Deirdre, Tom and Stephen, daughters-in-law Marie, Noreen and Karen, son-in-laws Mark and Liam, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Margie takes place in St. Peter & Paul Church, Borrisokane, this Tuesday, 9th of March, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend may view the live stream on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on http://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences may be left in the section on RIP.ie. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice and Milford House.

The late John McNally

The death has occurred of John McNally late of Leugh, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Longford Town, Longford, very peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his father-in-law Richard, mother-in-law Peggy and sister-in-law Patricia. John will be sadly missed by his wife Rose, sons Cillian and Emmet, daughter Eva, grandson Ellis, daughter-in-law, brothers Joe, Patrick, Kevin and Garrett, sisters Miriam and Prisca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

Following Government guidelines due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday morning, 11th March, at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Killinan Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made to North Tipperary Hospice or Thurles Tennis Club. A/C: Thurles Tennis Club, IBAN IE93BOFI 9044 6493370288. BIC BOFIIE2D House private, please.

The late Myra Nolan

The death has occurred of Myra Nolan late of Lucan, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary, March 6th 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Beloved wife of Johnny Murphy and stepmother of Alison, Nicola and Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving family, beloved parents Edmond T. and Theresa, brothers and sisters Donal Nolan, Nora (Floyd), Catherine (Kniker), Bernadette (Malone) and Eamonn Nolan, brothers in law Anthony (Floyd), Chris (Kniker), Darren (Malone), Richard (Murphy), Jimmy (Murphy), and Brian (Murphy), sisters in law Marie (Nolan), Tara (Nolan), and Eleanor (Byrne), nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross, this Wednesday for family Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and face coverings. Attendance in the church is restricted to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/ Messages of sympathy and support can be added by clicking Condolence section on RIP.ie. Mass cards can be posted to McCormack's Funeral Directors, Kilcommon Cross, Thurles. "May She Rest in Peace"