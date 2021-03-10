Tipperary deaths, Wednesday March 10

The late Margaret (Laurie) Gleeson

The death has occurred of Margaret (Laurie) Gleeson (née Gleeson)

Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John Joe & sister Philomena. Sadly missed by her loving sons P.J. & John, grandchildren John & Tomás, great-grandchildren Seán & Clóda, daughter in law Breda, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Margaret rest in peace

Due to current government regulations regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Margaret takes place in Silvermines Church today Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. "House private please".

The late Anne Sparrow

The death has occurred of Anne Sparrow (née Hayes), Ballyphilip, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, peacefully, at home. Pre-deceased by her son Michael and recently by her sister Rose Corcoran. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband Jackie, daughter Jayne, sister Carmel, grandchildren Róisín, Órla and Daire, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Anne rest in peace.

Due to Covid restrictions, Anne's Funeral shall be private. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No Mass cards please - donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mary (Maisie) Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary (Maisie) Ryan, No 12 Green Acres, Wellpark, Galway, formerly of Thornhill, Cully, Newport, Co. Tipperary, March 9, 2021 after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her partner Tom Jones, sisters Noreen Caplis and Eileen Ryan, brothers in law Johnny, Jim and Patsy, nieces Grainne, Patricia and Gemma, nephews Páraic, Séan and Donal, grandnieces Layla, Briah and Robyn, extended Ryan and Jones Families, and her work colleagues in Galway Hospice.

Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Thursday March 11 for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Bridget O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Bridget O’Donnell (nee Hayes), Athassel Abbey, Golden and formerly of Tinvoher, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary, March 8, 2021. Bridget, sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughter Sinead, brother Tom, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Bridget’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Thursday at 11.30am on http://funeralslive.ie/bod/.

The late John Dunne

The death has occurred of John Dunne, The Islands, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. John passed away peacefully at his son's residence in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his loving son Andrew, daughters Marie and Susan, his sister Ann Kelly, brother-in-law Tony Kelly, daughter-in-law Katie, sons-in-law Tommy and Karl, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May John rest in peace.

Due to Covid 19 Restrictions John's funeral shall be private. Reposing at his son's residence on Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Modeshill Cemetery.

The late Paul Dillon

The death has occurred of Paul Dillon, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary,

March 9, 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. (Predeceased by his wife Helen, daughter Pauline and grandson Shane)

Very deeply regretted by his loving son Mark, daughters Valerie and Joan, sons-in-law Willie, Joe and Mikey, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren great-grandchildren, brother Teddy, sisters Kathleen, Helen and Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Paul rest in peace

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the church.

Paul’s funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.30am in St Oliver’s Church with burial after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Christine O'Connor

The death has occurred of Christine (Chrissie) Connor (née Gleeson), London and formerly Moher, Upperchurch, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Tony and daughter Helen. Deeply regretted by her sons Tony, Brendan, Sean and Eamon, daughters Caroline, Maureen and Angela, brothers Con (Ballylooby), Matt (Upperchurch) and Frank (Dublin), sisters Nora Broderick (Clonmore) and Sarah Cahill (Gortnahoe). Chrissie's funeral will take place in London.



May she rest in peace.

The late Noreen Clery

The death has occurred of Noreen Clery (née Barry ), late of St Mollerans, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, died March 8, 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frankie and loving mother to sons Mark and Joe, daughter Tracy, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg on Thursday, March 11, 2021, for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Noreen's funeral and burial will take place for immediate family.