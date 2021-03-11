Tipperary deaths - Thursday, March 11, 2021

The late Theresa Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Theresa Cuddihy late of No.2 Bunacum, Toomevara, Tipperary, who passed away on Wednesday the 3rd of March in University Hospital Limerick. Beloved partner to Bill. Dearly loved mother of Fiona and Karen, grandmother of Christine, Corey, Dylan and Megan.Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May Theresa Rest In Peace. Due to current government restrictions regarding COVID 19, a private cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass for Theresa will take place in St.Joseph’s Church Toomevara, this Saturday at 11am, followed by burial of her ashes in Ballinree. Please adhere to current regulations at this time. Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Carmel Duggan

The death has occurred of Carmel Duggan (née Tobin) late of Fanningstown, Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilnoracy, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Died 9th March 2021. Wife of the late Bertie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Arriving at Owning Church for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Carmel's Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.irishlivestream.com/12032021 Due to HSE guidelines Carmel's funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Edward Moriarty

The death has occurred of Edward (Neddy) Moriarty late of Cooleeny, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by his brother Thomas. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Mary, daughters Eileen and Margaret, grandson Brendan-Edward, son-in-law Brendan, brothers Paddy and Michael, sisters Peggy and Helen, sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines, Neddie's funeral is private. Funeral cortége to arrive at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Saturday, 13th March, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Cooleeny graveyard. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish .Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence link on RIP.ie. House Private Please.