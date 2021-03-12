Tipperary deaths - Friday, March 12, 2021

The late Aileen Cleary

The death has occurred of Aileen Clery (née Walsh) late of 32 Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family 11th March 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, sons Owen, Ross and Dean and Partners Claire, Lillian and Sorcha, grandchildren Evan, Sadhbh, Cara, Finn and Cian, mother Bernie, sisters Mary and Ber and brothers Seamus, Joe and Ray and extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday, 13th March 2021, at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Watch the live stream at CHURCHMEDIA.IE. Family flowers only please. Due to HSE guidelines Aileen's funeral mass and burial will take place for immediate family. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Rose O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Rose O'Gorman (née Prout) late of East Hartford, Connecticut and formerly of Ryehill, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on March 8th 2021. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Mary and brothers Jack and Nick. Deeply regretted by her cherished daughters Siobhan, Deirdre, Fionnuala, Maura and Gael and her son Patrick, sisters and brothers, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. "She is gone no farther than to God and God is very near" Funeral taking place in East Hartford, USA. A remembrance mass will take place at a later date.

The late Ernie Reid

The death has occurred of Ernie Reid late of 13 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary and late of Irishtown , Dunkerrin. 9th of March 2021. Predeceased by his loving wife Joyce, daughter Hazel, brother Noel, sisters Anna & Ina. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Eleanor, sons in law Fehin & Seamus, grandchildren Luke, Ruby, Finn, Isabel & Evan, brother Des, sister in law Florence, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral service on Saturday at 12 noon in Dunkerrin Church of Ireland for family only. Interment in Dunkerrin new graveyard. “The day thou gravest Lord has ended”

The late Joygan Tierney

The death has occurred of Joygan Tierney (née Aziz) late of Gorteen, Templemore, Tipperary. A Memorial Service for family and friends will take place on 19/03/2021 at 7:00 pm. This online Zoom Meeting will remember the life of our beloved Joygan Tierney who died on 05/03/2021.

Thurles Meeting Details:

ID: 442 509 862

Password: 3015

Throughout the dark, lonely hours. Who is there to send bright flowers. Who cares, Through the pain of such sad news, who could step up and fill those shoes. Who cares. In the coldest darkest gloom. Early morning bleak. Words of comfort., who is there could ever speak? Who cares The Brokenhearted dejected soul with burdens cowered down. The burrowed folds of wrinkled skin all carried in a frown. Who cares. Bright flowers have arrived to pierce the darkest gloom and kindest words were spoken, like sweet perfume, Warmth and tenderness soothe out that harrowed Brow. Thank you. Thank you, then. Thank you now. Who cares. It's you. It's you. It's you. You care. Thank you.

Always remembered and sorely missed by Michael, Sandra, Susan, Peter, Emma, Daniel, Paige Melanie.

Alifgen Suraji Souyfra

John 11:25

Jesus said to her: “I am the resurrection and the life.

The one who exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life"