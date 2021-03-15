Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 15

Patrick (Paddy) Armitage

Brooklands Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary

Patrick (Paddy) Armitage, Brooklands Drive, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Templemore, March 11th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his sisters Mary and Josie, beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Claire (Ryan) and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter-in-law Dominique, son-in-law Gerard, cherished grandson Cian, brothers and sisters Tom, John, Sarah and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, former colleagues and many friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nora WHELAN (née Walsh)

Sallynoggin, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

Nora Whelan (née Walsh) of Rochestown Park, Sallynoggin and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully, on Friday, 12th March, 2021, in her 95th year, in the loving care of St. Michael’s Hospital, Dun Laoghaire. Beloved wife of the late William, loving and much loved mother of Gerard and Liam and mother-in-law of Ineke and Eileen, adored and adoring grandmother of Bianca and Marcel, William, Adam and Scott, great-grandmother of Zara and Theo, Robin and Gia and loving sister of Maurice (Canada). She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie .

“O Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in thee”

Funeral Arrangements Later

Robert Sweeney

New Inn, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Dublin 4, Dublin

Sweeney, Dublin 4, and formerly of White Lands, New Inn, Co. Tipperary, and Cashel Road, Tipperary Town. March 13th 2021, Robert. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, wife Noreen (Crowe), daughters Sinead and Emer. Deeply missed by his sister Alice, sisters-in-law Sheila and Mary, brother-in-law Richie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R. I. P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family Mass for Robert will take on Monday, March 15th, at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https:stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/ followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery.

Ann Skehan (née Bourke)

Castleconnell, Limerick / Fethard, Tipperary

Skehan, Ann (nee Bourke) Castleconnell, Co Limerick and formerly Tullamaine, Fethard, Co Tipperary, 13th March 2021 peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of Pat. Predeceased by her sister Joan, brothers Michael and John and nephews Alan and Eoin. Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, brother Martin, sisters Margaret and Carmel, sisters-in-law Noreen, Alice and Margaret, and Margaret’s husband John, brothers in-law Jimmy and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Tuesday 16th March for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Michael Scully

Coolreiry, Castleconnell, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary / Ranelagh, Dublin

Scully, Michael, Coolreiry, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin 6. 10th March 2021 suddenly at his residence. Beloved son of the late Michael and Vera and brother of the late Aidan and Veronica Scully. Deeply regretted by his son Daire, daughter Aisling, Helen, sister Barbara, brother in law Eugene, sister in law Breda, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Monday 15th March for private Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2 p.m. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Bridget Kennedy

Bank Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Bridget’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Donations please to Templemore Parish Church c/o Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore.

Eileen Power (née Walsh)

St Martin's Place, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen Power (nee Walsh), St Martin’s Place, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford and formerly Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Eileen passed away peacefully at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband James and her brother Patrick she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Nuala, Margaret, Patricia and Mary, grandchildren Sharon, Trevor, Derek, Wesley, Caroline, Thomas, Austy, Danny, Emma, Aileen and Seán, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Francis, Tom, Austin and Martin, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab Fourmilewater. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Edmond (Ned) O'Gorman

Kilroe, Ballylooby, Tipperary

Edmond (Ned) O'Gorman (Kilroe, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyporeen) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on March 14th 2021. He will be sadly missed by his children Susan, Geraldine, Richard and Michael, his twelve grandchildren and surrounding family members and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place in the Church Of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Tuesday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ballyporeen livestream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary - Convent Road, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

Anne McLoughlin (née Hayes)

Derryfadda, Clonlara, Clare / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Mcloughlin, Anne (nee Hayes), Beechleigh, Derryfadda, Clonlara, Co Clare and formerly of Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles. March 14th 2021, After a long illness borne with dignity and courage. Predeceased by her mother Margaret, father Paddy and brother in law Eddie.

Beloved wife of Patrick, mother to Matt (Sligo), and Glenn (Ardnacrusha), daughter in law Lucy and granddaughter Alannah. Deeply mourned by her sister Mary, brothers Bill, Michael, and Pat. Sisters in law, her nephews, nieces, relations and friends including Limerick City ICA Guild.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to McCormack’s Funeral Directors, Kilcommon Cross, Thurles

“The lord is my Shepherd there is nothing I shall want”

“May She Rest in Peace”

Funeral Arrangements Later

Thomas (More) Dwyer

Grovestown, Dundrum, Tipperary

Dwyer: Grovestown, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary. March 13th 2021.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Thomas (More): Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen and brothers Paddy, Tadgh and Jack. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons Tim, Frank and Brian, daughters Norma and Helen, brother Frank, sisters Sr. Mary Eleanor and Joan, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends, especially the Mooney Family.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday (March 16th) in the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla at 11:30am and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/thomas-o-dwyer/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

Pat Donnelly

The Orchard, Moneygall, Roscrea, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly

The death has occurred of Pat Donnelly (The Orchard , Moneygall, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, late of the Moate, Dunkerrin), March 14th 2021, predeceased by his parents Patrick & Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Brian & David , daughters in law Sinead & Salome, grandchildren Lorcan, Sybil & Ruth, sister Eileen (Kennedy) Tullamore Park, Nenagh, brothers John & Michael (Perth) sisters in law Nora & Janice, brother in law Gerard, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Moneygall church for family only. Interment in Castletown Cemetery, via Loughawn, Busherstown & the Moate.



