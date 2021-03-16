Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 16

Denis Ryan (Philips)

The Fields, Templederry, Tipperary

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Colette and Mark, predeceased by his sisters Una (Coyne) and Maureen (Corbett); deeply regretted by his daughter in law Martina, grandchildren Dylan, Ryan, Megan, Orla and Sean, brother Nicholas, sisters Sr Claire, Nan (Dwan), Helena (Boland) and Elise (Ryan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 2pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Templederry. Funeral Mass for Denis can be viewed on the link

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpd39ChwZWSLM9b4xVgZJA

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

Patrick O'Neill

Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary / Sneem, Kerry

The death has occurred of PATRICK (Paddy Dan) O'NEILL, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Garrygoulane, Sneem, Co. Kerry. Patrick passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel on Sunday 14th March 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his brother Danny, sister-in-law Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Eternal Peace

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

Funeral Arrangements Later