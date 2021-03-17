Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 17

P.J. (Chelsea) POWER

Mooncoin Residential Care Home, late of Talbot Terrace, Portlaw, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

P.J. (Chelsea) Power, Mooncoin Residential Care Home, late of Talbot Terrace, Portlaw and Greystone Street, Carrick-on-Suir. Died on Monday 15th of March 2021 (peacefully).

Deeply regretted by his sons James and Martin, he will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Shane, Zack and Ellen, daughters-in-law Linda and Sybil, brother Declan, sisters Marion and Joan, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Requiem Mass on Thursday (18th of March) at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, PJ’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

James (Jimmy) Murphy

Bengurragh, Cahir, Tipperary

Jimmy, Kilburn, London and late of Bengurragh, Cahir, died peacefully, in London. He will be sadly missed by his brother John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place for family only in St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Saturday (March 20th) at 12 noon after which Jimmy will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The Murphy family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Thomas McGEER

Lawlor's Lot, Cashel, Tipperary

McGeer, Lawlors Lot, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 15th 2021, Thomas (Giddy), beloved son of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by his mother Anne, sister Sharon, brother-in-law Dylan, nephew/godson Ollie, grandparents Joan O’Dwyer, Mary and Eamon McGeer, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Thomas’ Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon on http://funeralslive.ie/thomas-mcgeer/.

Sr. Maureen Hickey F.M.S.A

Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk, Louth / Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the management and staff of St. Francis Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers Martin,Thomas and sister-in-law May.

Sr. Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family, her Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding funerals, Sr. Maureen’s funeral will be held in private on Thursday morning.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to a Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, T:0429334240.

Bridget Hanly (née Wilson)

Gurtakilleen, Oola, Limerick / Solohead, Tipperary

Hanly (nee Wilson) Gurtakilleen, Oola, Co. Limerick, March 16th, 2021, Bridget, predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Helen. Sadly missed by her son Tom and daughter Brenda, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen (Kildare) and Mary (Waterford), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a private family Mass for Bridget will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Friday, March 19th, at 11.30am with private cremation to follow.

Mary Gallagher

612 Crossroads, Killaloe, Clare / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Mary Gallagher, 612 Crossroads, Killaloe, Co. Clare; peacefully in St. Kieran's Nursing Home, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nellie and Anne, brothers Brendan and Frankie; brothers-in-law Michael and Martin, sister-in-law Dympa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Government's restrictions on Covid 19 Mary's Funeral will be private on Thursday the 18th of March at 11am in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe, followed by burial in Relig Lua Killaloe. If you would like to express your condolences to Mary's Family please do so in the condolence section below.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Henryk Ciotucha

Lower Abbey St., Cahir, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Henryk passed away unexpectedly at his home. He will be very sadly missed by his loving children Patryk, Thomas and Bartosz, wife Katarzyna, grandchildren Nicholas and Byran, extended family and the Polish community.

Funeral will take place privately.

May He Rest In Peace

Edward (Eddie) Collins

Hawthorns, Nenagh, Tipperary

Eddie Collins, formerly of Carrigatoher and late of Hawthorns, Nenagh, March 16th 2021, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by his parents Michael and Sally Collins and his sister Margaret (Johnston). Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary (Bonfield), Colette (Irvine) and Ann (Healy) (Canada), brothers Michael and Liam (USA), sisters-in-law Bridget and Mary, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Eddie will take place on Friday 19th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie











