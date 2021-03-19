Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 19

Oisín Williams

Deer Park, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Brother of the late Colm. Deeply Regretted by his loving Parents Pat & Liz, Brothers Thomas, David and Paidí, Sisters Leah and Ciara, Niece Caoimhe, Nephews Colm and Cian, Grandparents Noreen and Pat (Foote), Aunt Caroline and Uncle Paul, Grandaunts, Granduncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at SS Michael and Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for 12 noon Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place. If anybody wishes to view the Funeral Mass, it will be live streamed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Brian Reynolds

4 Hazel Close, Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Brian Reynolds, late of 4 Hazel Close, Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 17th March 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Terry, sons and daughters, Ricky, Shani, Dominic, Bliss, Sienna and Carrick, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Sunday the 21st March 2021 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Molleran's Facebook page.

DUETO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Margaret (Peggy) O'Donnell (née O'Dwyer)

Ballinahinch, Knocklong, Limerick / Emly, Tipperary

Margaret (Peggy) O'Donnell nee O'Dwyer

Ballinahinch, Knocklong, Co. Limerick

& formerly of Ballyhoulihan, Emly, Co. Tipperary

18/March/2021

Peggy passed away peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at St. John's Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by her brothers Jimmy & Billy.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Tom & Willie, daughters Breda & Mary (Boston), brother Mike, sisters Sadie & Mary, daughters in law Mary & Michelle, son in law Michael & Mary's partner Paul, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, family relatives and friends.

Peggy's funeral will arrive at St. Joseph's church, Knocklong, Sunday (21st March) for reception prayers at 11.20am followed by requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggy's funeral Mass will be streamed live, click here.

Family flowers only, please.

May She Rest In Peace

Mary (Maura) Millett (née Mahony)

St Johnstown, Fethard, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Millett (nee Mahony), late of St Jonhstown, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Portumna, Co Galway, on Thursday, 18th March 2021, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved mother of Michael and Carmel; Sadly missed by son in law Mark, grandchildren Eve, Luke and Ben, sister Carmel, brothers Terry and Mick and sisters in law Eilish and Margaret, extended family members, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

In accordance with HSE and Government recommendations, the Funeral will be private for family only. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html on Saturday, March 20th, at 11am.

Christina Linehan (née Corrigan)

Drimnagh, Dublin / Lorrha, Tipperary

Linehan, Christina (Chris) (née Corrigan) – 16th March 2021 (late of Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Predeceased by her loving husband Con, son Seamus, sons in law Brian and Mick, sisters Eileen, Judy and Kathleen. Beloved mother of Mairead, Christina and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Alan, Daniel, Conor, Naomi, Lena, Niamh, Laura, Adam and Sam, great-grandson Oliver, Tony’s partner Sara, Seamus’s wife Teresa, brother Murt, sister Nance, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family only. Chris’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live from Church https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-good-counsel at 10.00am on Saturday morning. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message at: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. The funeral cortège will pass Chris’s residence on Saturday after her funeral service circa at 11am. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 on 014541666.

Cornelius (Neil) Keogh

Eastleigh, Hampshire, UK and formerly The Bridge, Rahealty, Thurles, Tipperary

Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerard, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Neil's funeral is private. Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd March, in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Therese Browne (née Gleeson)

Tulla rd., Ennis, Clare / Thurles, Tipperary

Therese Browne (née Gleeson) "La Verna" Tulla rd., Ennis & formerly of Mellison Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. - Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband David Senan & her brothers & sisters

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Mary, Clare (Dublin), Agnes (Bray), Anne Marie, Therese, Edel (UK), Frances, Berna (UK), Romie (UK) & son David (Wicklow), grandchildren Jordan, Serena, Clare-Louise, Ciara, Mark, Leon, Marcel, Lorna, Chloe, Josh, Clíona, Shónagh, Ornaith, Matthew, Rachel, Alana, Ogey, Hannah, Ara, Kyla, Ashley, Jessie and Emmy, great grandchildren, Óran, Iarlaith, Kayla, Louella, Darragh, Theo, Esme, Hunter, Jackson, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 3 o'clock in St. Joseph's Church with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. In compliance with current HSE guidelines, the number of people attending funeral Mass and the burial ceremony, is limited to a maximum of ten. Please comply with public health advice.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St Joseph's church Webcam using this link

ennisparish.com/our-parish/st- josephs-church-webcam/

John GARRIGAN

Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and his family Brendan, Damien and Sinead, grandson Eoin, brother Tadgh and sister Ann, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. John's remains will arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Requiem Mass this Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to be in attendance but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to for you understanding at this time.