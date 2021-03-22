Tipperary deaths - Monday, March 22, 2021

The late Sr. Joan Ryan

The death has occurred of Sr. Joan Ryan late of Carhue, Dundrum, Tipperary.

Ryan, Sr. Joan PBVM, (Presentation Convent, Audenshaw, Manchester and formerly of Carhue Bridge, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) March 6th 2021, peacefully at Tameside Hospital, Audenshaw. Predeceased by her loving parents Michael and Nora (nee Murphy) and her cherished brothers Maurice, Andrew and Brendan. Deeply regretted and much loved by her sisters Maura Lynch, Treasa Curtis and Phil O’Regan, sister-in-law Wally Ryan and her Presentation Community (Ireland, England and India). Proud, loving and caring aunt of her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and godson. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, friends and her caring neighbours at Carhue Bridge and beyond. “Carhue was written on her heart.” Fondly remembered by former colleagues and past pupils in India, England and around the world. Slán Joan. Rest in peace. Ceol na n-aingeál go gcloise sí. A private funeral Mass will take place in Presentation Convent Chapel, Matlock, Derbyshire on Thursday 25th March at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the Convent cemetery. Mass will be live streamed live at http://zten.co.uk./sr-joan-ryan/

The late Kathleen Behan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Behan (née Flynn) late of Dundrum, Dublin / Newport, Tipperary. Died, peacefully, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, on the 20th March 2021, surrounded by her husband Michael and loving family, Úna, Ciara, Fiona, Cormac, Catriona and Áine. Her loving presence will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Neeve, Orla, Michael, Sive, Bowen, Caragh, Conor and Jessica, her extended family Angela, George, Bruce, Cathal and Philip and her many friends in Newport and Dundrum. Rest in Peace

“She is rich if she receives the merest hint of what she gave" (Brendan Kennelly)

Arrival on Tuesday, 23rd March, at Holy Cross Church, Dundrum, Dublin for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on Dundrumparish.com/webcam, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport, Co. Tipperary, arriving at 3pm approx. Brón ar an mbás sé dhubh mo croí se.

The late Gordon Bennett

The death has occurred of Gordon Bennett late of The Old Forge, Kyle Park, Borrisokane, Tipperary and formerly of Surrey, England and Ballyloughnaan, Adare, Co Limerick. In his 85th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and his beloved brothers Reggie and sisters Betty and Irene. Adored father of Siobhan (Peacock) and Gary. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Nick, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas, Louis and Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives and exceptional kind neighbours, John Haugh & Ger Stack and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral service will take place at Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Borrisokane, on Wednesday, 24th March, at 11am, followed by burial in St Michael & John's Cemetery, Cloughjordan. Funeral Service will be live streamed on www.premieravproductions.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Croí. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines. Gordon’s family would like to thank you for your understanding.

The late Patrick Joseph (PJ) Collins

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (PJ) Collins late of Garryglass, Templederry, Tipperary, March 21st 2021, at University Hospital Limerick (after a short illness). Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary Anne and brother of the late Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving sister in law Mary, nephews Thomas and Seán, Thomas’ wife Katie, Seán partner Felicity, grandnephew Pearse, grandnieces Maddie and Sam, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry this Tuesday arriving for 1 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Dolla Cemetery. In line with current guidelines on social gatherings, funeral Mass will be restricted to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view on following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpd39ChwZWSLM9b4xVgZJA Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings. May He Rest in Peace