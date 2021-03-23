Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The late Margaret Lawlor

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Lawlor (née Clifford) late of Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at St.Conlons Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Lilian (Brady), Patricia (Delaney) & Marcella (Delaney), grandchildren Pamela, Laura, Shane, Caroline, Patrick, Lisa & Niamh, her cherished 14 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Raymond, Brendan and Tom, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Rita.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her funeral Cortège will pause at her home in Bulfin Crescent this Wednesday at 10:30 o'c to arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Michael McCormack

The death has occurred of Michael McCormack late of Beg Erin Loftus, New Ross, Wexford & late of Drangan, Co. Tipperary, 21st March 2021. Michael, in his 92nd year, beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Phelan). Deeply regretted by his loving family, children Patrick, Eileen, Finola and Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. In accordance with Government / H.S.E guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, 25th March, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Funeral leaving Doyle's Funeral Home at 10.45am walking to The Church of The Assumption for 11am Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Mass can be viewed on (link to follow). Thank you for your understanding in these difficult times.

The late Pádraig Ó hAoláin

The death has occurred of Pádraig Ó hAoláin late of Knocknacarra, Galway / Furbo, Galway / Cloughjordan, Tipperar. Bhásaigh Pádraig go suaimhneach ag Ospidéal na hOllscoile Gaillimh agus timpeallaithe ag a mhuintir tar éis tréimhse thinnis. Fágann sé croíbhriste a chlann, Betty (Catherine), Fionnuala, Catriona, Neasa, Pádraic, Aogán agus Féilim; mic and iníonacha cleamhnais agus garpháistí Aodhtan, Noa, Malachi, Oskar, Absalon, Killian, Thomas, Oisín, Éinín agus Fia. Cailliúint mhór a bhás dá dheartháir Liam, dá dheirfiúracha Chrissie agus Pauline, gaolta, comharsana agus cairde. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Léifear Aifreann na Sochraide Dé Luain, 29ú Márta, i Séipéal Réalt na Mara, Na Forbacha ag meán lae. Cuirfear é tar éis an Aifrinn i Reilig na bhForbacha.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

De bharr threoirlínte an Rialtais beidh an tAifreann príobháideach don chlann amháin. Is féidir teachtaireacht a fhágáil ar an líne chomhbhróin thíos. Bláthanna ón gclann amháin. Tabhartais chuig Croí nó Ospís na Gaillimhe, más mian le daoine ina ainm.

Ó hAoláin, Pádraig (Paddy Hyland) Knocknacarra, Galway (and formerly of Furbo, Co. Galway and Cloughjordan Co. Tipperary) on the 20th March 2021. Pádraig died, peacefully, in University Hospital Galway, with his family, after a period of illness. He leaves a heartbroken family – Betty (Catherine), Fionnuala, Catriona, Neasa, Pádraic, Aogán, Féilim; daughters and sons in law and much loved grandchildren Aodhtan, Noa, Malachi, Oskar, Absalon, Killian, Thomas, Oisín, Éinín and Fia. His passing is an enormous loss to his sisters Chrissie and Pauline, his brother Liam, relations, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 29th March, in Réalt na Mara church Furbo, at midday. He will be buried after the Mass in Furbo Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Réalt na Mara church webcam: churchtv.ie/furbo.html. Due to government guidelines the Mass will be private and for family only. Family flowers only. Donations on his behalf to Croí or the Galway Hospice, can be considered, in his memory. May his gentle soul rest in peace