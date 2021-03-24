Tipperary deaths, Wednesday March 24

The late Andy Rippey

The death has occurred of Andy Rippey, c/o Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles and late of The Village, Railway Road, Templemore.

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2 pm and can be viewed on www.ejgrey.com. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

The late Kathleen O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Keeffe, Northampton, England and formerly of Glenough, Rossmore, Cashel, March 23, 2021, peacefully, at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton. Predeceased by her parents Con and Josie, her brothers Dan and Eddie and her sisters Eileen and Mary. Sadly missed by her sisters Josephine Callanan, Margaret O’Keeffe and Nora Ryan, her brothers Joseph and Paddy, her nephews and nieces, especially Natalie and Aisling and their families.

Deeply regretted also by her grandnephews and grandnieces, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and friends. Funeral will take place in Northampton.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Vera Meagher (nee McCullough)

The death has occurred of Vera Meagher (née McCullough), Fán Aoibhinn, Cahir Road and formerly of Ardgeeha Hill, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, March 22, 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. (Wife of the late Michael Meagher). Very deeply regretted by her sons John and Martin, daughters Ann, Teresa, Rita, Michele and Veronica, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, all her loving grandchildren, relatives and her many close friends.

May Vera rest in peace.

Vera’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Thursday at 10.45am for a private Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 people in the Church. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

The late Sean Ryan

The death has occurred of Sean Ryan, Dernasling, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary, passed away, peacefully, at his home in his 90th year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Brendan, Oliver and John. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret Mary McAdams, son Eamonn, brothers Gerard and Paul, sisters Peggy (Spillane) and Joan (Leenane). Sadly missed by his brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Maureen (Heffernan), Ena (Slevin) and Noreen (Mullins), daughters in law Michele, Anne and Brigid, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass for Sean will take place on Friday March 26, at 12 o'c in St. Flannan’s Church Ardcroney with burial afterwards. The mass will be live-streamed on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and compliance with restrictions regarding handshaking and social distance at this difficult time. House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

The late Danny Brogan

The death has occurred of Danny Brogan, Connie Doolan's Bar, Cobh, Cork / Letterkenny, Donegal / Tipperary, peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann-Marie (nee Ryan, Littleton, Co. Tipperary) brothers Seamus, Andrew, John, Hugo & sister Margaret. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his brothers George, Kevin, Patrick, sister Eileen, sisters in law Dolly, Catherine, Teresa, Rena & Ursula, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his loyal customers & a wide circle of friends to include everyone he worked with throughout the years in the hospitality industry.

May Danny’s gentle soul rest in peace

Danny’s funeral cortege will leave Cahill’s Funeral Home on Friday March 26 at 10.30am en route to St. Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh for a private family only Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial at Littleton Cemetery Co. Tipperary (to arrive at approximately 1.30pm) where Danny will be laid to rest with his beloved Ann-Marie

Danny’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on wwwcobhcathedralparish.ie on Friday March 26 at 11am

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to a charity that is close to your heart.



