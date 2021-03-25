Tipperary deaths - Thursday, March 25, 2021

The late Danny Brogan

The death has occurred of Danny Brogan late of Connie Doolan's Bar, Cobh, Cork / Letterkenny, Donegal / Tipperary. Peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann- Marie (nee Ryan Littleton Co. Tipperary) brothers Seamus, Andrew, John, Hugo & sister Margaret. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his brothers George, Kevin, Patrick, sister Eileen, sisters in law Dolly, Catherine, Teresa, Rena & Ursula, brother -in -law Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his loyal customers & a wide circle of friends to include everyone he worked with throughout the years in the hospitality industry. May Danny’s gentle soul rest in peace

Danny’s funeral cortege will leave Cahill’s Funeral Home on Friday 26th of March at 10.30am en route to St. Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh for a private family only Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial at Littleton Cemetery Co. Tipperary (to arrive at approximately 1.30pm) where Danny will be laid to rest with his beloved Ann- Marie. Danny’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on wwwcobhcathedralparish.ie on Friday March 26th at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to a charity that is close to your heart.

The late Anna Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Anna Fitzgerald (née Cahill) late of Castle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary. In the tender care of the staff of Lisheeen Nursing Home, Rathcoole. Late of Castle Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, sons Pat and Martin, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Joan and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. "May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of St, Brigid, Kill. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Anna will be laid to rest in Newcastle Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.

The late Sean Ryan

The death has occurred of Sean Ryan late of Dernasling, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Passed away, peacefully, at his home in his 91st year. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Brendan, Oliver and John. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret Mary McAdams, son Eamonn, brothers Gerard and Paul, sisters Peggy (Spillane) and Joan (Leenane). Sadly missed by his brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Maureen (Heffernan), Ena (Slevin) and Noreen (Mullins), daughters in law Michele, Anne and Brigid, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass for Sean will take place on Friday 26th March at 12 o'c in St. Flannan’s Church Ardcroney with burial afterwards. The mass will be live-streamed on Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and compliance with restrictions regarding handshaking and social distance at this difficult time. House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan late of Malahide, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, March 23rd, 2021 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Denise, sons Colin and Damian, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Susie and Adele, grandchildren Conor, Aoife, Kristian, Erica, Elsa and Lauren, sisters Madeleine, May and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday (March 26th). You can view the funeral Mass live on webcam from 11 a.m. Webcam link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls