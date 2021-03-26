Tipperary deaths - Friday, March 26, 2020

The late Connie Clear

The death has occurred of Connie Clear late of Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary and retired ESB, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Robert, Michael, Con and Geraldine (Carty). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters-in-law Nicola and Michelle, son-in-law Stephen, his adored grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Niall, Maisie, Sean, Phoebe, Emily, Conor and Sally, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law,nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Connie will take place on Sunday 28th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

The late Kathleen Fleming

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fleming (née Conway) late of O'Callaghan Row, Cashel Road, Clonmel and formerly Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Kathleen passed away peacefully at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Cyril and sister Josie, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Maria and Ashling, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Paddy, sister Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, on Friday morning, with cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis.

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née Tomkins) late of Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness in the company of her family at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Rosemary, nephew Jamie, son-in-law Derek, grandchild Lauren, sister Mary, brothers Paddy and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with government restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey, limited to 10 family members only, on this Saturday morning at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.