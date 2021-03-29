Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 29

Stephen McDONNELL

Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Dalkey, Dublin

McDONNELL Stephen (Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, late of Dalkey, Co. Dublin) March 24th, 2021, suddenly at home; Sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend Carol, his step-children Eoin, Aoife and Conor, his mother Betty, brothers Derek and Alan, sisters Linda and Karen, Aoife’s fiancé Andy, brothers -in-law Donagh, Fran and David, nieces and nephews Clara, Cian, Emmet, Danny, Shane, Conor, Ellen and Aidan, his cousins, extended family and many dear friends. Remembering also his late father Dessie and sister Sandra.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Stephen’s Funeral will take place privately on Monday, March 29th, at 1.30pm but can be viewed online at

https://livestream.absentfriends.ie/StephenMcDonnell

John Darmody

Bayview Drive, Wexford Town, Wexford / Upperchurch, Tipperary

Darmody (Bayview Drive, Wexford and late of Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary), March 26, 2021, John, (retired sergeant of An Garda Siochana), beloved husband of Molly and loving father of John and Maria, brother of Christy, Denis, George and the late Gerry, Eileen, Andy and Eugene; sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Richard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Sean and Gemma, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place on Monday. You are welcome to join in the celebration of John’s Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday on

www.wexfordparish.com

Dermot John Daly

Glengall Cottage, Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Monadreen, Thurles. Suddenly, under the wonderful care of the Staff of Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Maura. Will be sadly missed by his partner Michelle, sisters Geraldine, Orla, Paula and Niamh, brother Damien, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Liam, Darren and Kevin, sister-in-law Marian, Michelle's family, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Dermot's funeral will be private. A private family funeral service will take place in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 29th March, at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the funeral home. The funeral service can be viewed live at www.twitch.tv/PatCorbettLive .

Carmel Ryan

Clonpet, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan, Clonpet, Tipperary Town, March 27th 2021. Carmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sister Maureen. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Lorraine and Patricia, brothers Michael, Tommy, Connie and Pat, sisters Lilian and Kathleen, grandchildren Christine, Elizabeth, Dillon and Megan, son-in-law Finbarr, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass will take place on Monday 29th March in St Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12 noon. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery.

House private.

Larry Nolan

Kilcommon, Tipperary

Nolan Larry, Knocknakilla, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary March 26th 2021, passed away suddenly in Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Son of the late Edward (Ned) and Bridget, and brother of the late Johnny and Hannie.

Sadly missed by his loving nieces Eileen, Breda and Jane, grandnephews and grandniece, extended family, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Removal this Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In line with current guidelines, attendance is restricted to 10 family members in the church, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view Funeral Mass live streamed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings.

William (Willie) Carey

Doon, Araglen, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Carey (Doon, Araglen, Ballyporeen, Co. Tippperary). William (Willie) peacefully in his 87th year on March 26th 2021. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret (Pyne), sons Maurice, James and William, daughter Mary( O' Brien) and Helen (Burke) daughters-in-law Julie and Eileen, sons-in-law John and Seamus, his ten grandchildren, his nephew Richard (New York), niece Catherine (Australia) sisters-in-law, his cousins in London, Boston and Ireland, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his brothers John, James and Michael.

May he rest in peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place in the Church Of the Assumption, Ballyporeen on Monday at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence book below as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ballyporeen livestream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary - Convent Road, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

Alice Monaghan (née Delany)

Ballyvera, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Alice Monaghan (nee Delany), (Ballyvera, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) passed away (in her 93rd year) on March 13th 2021, at The Royal Free Hospital, Hampstead, London. Alice will be so deeply missed by her loving daughter Ellen Monaghan. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, as well as friends, neighbours both in London and Ireland. And fondly and respectfully remembered by her teacher colleagues, parents and the children she taught over many years in Kilburn, London.

Her body will be repatriated to Ireland and buried with her pre-deceased beloved husband Paddy Monaghan. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will be held on Monday 5th April 2021 at 11.00am in Ballybacon Church, Co Tipperary with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence book below as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary - Ardfinnan, Clonmel, Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv) and clIck on tab BALLYBACON.

My precious gift, my lovely Mum.

The joyful love for you will always be in my heart. Rest In Peace Mum.

Brian Flannery

Cappawhite, Tipperary

Flannery, Brian (Bri Bri) (Bonnybrook, Dublin 17), March 21st 2021 unexpectedly at home after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his Dad Seán, brother Neil and father-in-law Michael. Brian will be very deeply missed by his wife Muriel, mother Marie, sister Rachel, brother Keith, aunts and uncles. Brian’s death will be deeply regretted by his mother-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their partners Jim, Aisling, Philip, Michael, Seán, Mary and Sheila. Brian was adored and will be dearly missed by his beloved godchildren Claire and Fionn, nieces and nephews Karen, Michael, Catherine, Sarah, Claire, Emma, Zoe (Zo Zo), Michael, Seán, Scarlett, Molly, Lauren, Aaron, Daniel, Summer, Jack, Charlie, Julian, Lucy, Isabella, Casey and Alex. Brian’s loss will be felt by his dear friends Fergus and Ken as well as by his wider circle of relatives, friends, neighbours, colleagues & teachers at the CDCFE Coláiste Dhulaigh.

May Brian Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The funeral Mass can be viewed Monday 29th March at 10 am via the following link https://www.bonnybrookparish.ie/tv/ followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery, Co. Tipperary (arriving at 1.30 pm approx.)

Teresa Coffey (née Blake)

Lower Main Street, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

Formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and sister of the late Kathleen, Mary, Jim, Sally and Phil. Deeply regretted by her nephews Paddy and Michael, nieces Margaret and Joanne, grandnieces and grandnephews, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces-in-law, nephew in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, the Matron and staff at St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in Ileigh Cemetery.

Teresa's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

John CANNON

Bawnbrack, Golden, Tipperary / Glasthule, Dublin

Cannon, Bawnbrack, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Blackrock and Glasthule, Co. Dublin. March 28th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John, beloved husband of the late Rita and brother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving son David, daughter Diane, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Chealsea, Sean, Michael, David, Lilly, Meg and Pippa, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 John’s cremation takes place privately.

Bridie Bowman

Boher, Ballina, Tipperary

Bridie Bowman, Boher, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Bridie's funeral will be private on Tuesday the 30th of March at 11.30am in Mary Mother of the Church, Boher. Burial afterwards in Ballina Church grounds.