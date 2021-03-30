Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 30

Rhys Horgan

Dundrum Drive, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Horgan, Dundrum Drive, Tipperary, March 25th 2021, Rhys. Predeceased by his father Tim. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Barbara, twin sister Nikki and brother Eoin, grandmother, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Prayer Service will take place. Rhys' Remains will arrive in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary on Wednesday, 31st March, at 1pm for burial. Rhys' Cortege will travel via Connolly Park, Rosanna Road, Dundrum Road to the cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below.

Dymphna DYKES (née O'Sullivan)

Tallaght, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Dykes, (née O’Sullivan) Dymphna, 26th March, 2021 (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and formerly of Lauragh Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary) (peacefully), after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, at St Vincent’s Hospital; beloved wife of Freddie and adored mam of Kerena and Aiveen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, grandchildren Jamie, Emily and Katie, sons-in-law Graham and Austin, extended family and all her cherished friends.

May she rest in peace.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Dymphna would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

Susan Bates

Ballinard, Fethard, Tipperary

Susan Bates, Ballinard, Fethard, Co Tipperary, March 28th 2021. Deeply regretted by her daughter Tara,her son Jedd, son in law Darren McGrath, grand daughters Rylii and Rhys, her father Ken and Susannah Bates, her mother Theresa Raftery, sisters Katherine Cooke and Fiona Matthews, her brothers Robert and Richard , relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, Susan's Funeral will be private for family only. The Funeral Mass may be watched on parishchurch.net on Wednesday at 11am.