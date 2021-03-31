Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 31

Michael (Stabby) Stapleton

Kennedy Park and formerly St. Ita's Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Margaret, loving daughters Michelle and Tracy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family Kieran, Ger, Jim, Margo, T.J. and Megan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Michael's funeral is private. Michael's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Holy Thursday morning 1st April at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Funeral Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. The Service can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Bridget Shanahan (née Ryan)

Cummer, Templederry, Tipperary

Formerly of Cummermoloughney, Milestone, Thurles. Peacefully at her home in the loving Care of her daughter Noeleen. Predeceased by her husband Liam and brother Michael. Sadly missed by her daughter, nephew, niece, grandnephews, sister-in-law Mary, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry at 1pm followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Templederry.

Michael NAGLE

Rathtmartin Road, Tyone, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his loving sister Mary (McMahon). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and family Jim, Marie and Noel, brother Johnny, grandchildren Sorcha, Niamh, Orlaith, Adrian, Steven and Laura, son in law Mike, daughters in law Mariea and Susan, sister in law Phil, his dear friends Helena & Mary, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass this Thursday to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. His funeral cortège will pass his home at Rathmartin Road on route to lisboney Cemetery at approx 12:15 o'c. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Flor Mooney (née Stanley)

Congor, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Passed away peacefully. Flor will be sadly missed by her husband Willie, sons John and Brian, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to government guidelines a private service will take place on Thursday. Remains will leave her residence at 1-30pm via Merton Hall to Modreeney Cemetery for interment.

AT REST

ln an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines, Flor's family wish to thank you for your cooperation

Kitty Guilfoyle (née Connery)

Cooleens Close, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the nursing staff at The Cottage Nursing Home with her family by her side. Kitty, wife of the late Frankie, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Terry, brother Nedie, brother-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Kitty's Funeral Service will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the condolence section below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Paddy Deegan

Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore, Tipperary

Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Clonmore, suddenly, on 27th March 2021. Brother of the late Martin, Sr. Stephanie and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters, Lorraine and Anita, son Mervyn, daughter-in-law Erin, sons-in-law Paddy (Clarke) and Emmett (Stankard), grandchildren Amy, Cora, Paul, Michael, Ronan, Daniel, Ciara, Caoimhe and Mairead, sisters, Maura (Delaney), Sr. Eileen and Trish (Fogarty), brother Tommy, sister-in-law Margaret and brothers-in-law Jim (Fogarty) and Rody (Tierney), nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Funeral arrangements later.