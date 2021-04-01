Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 1

Bernadette KEENAN (née Lunney)

Grange Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford / Tipperary

Bernadette Keenan née Lunney,

Late of Grange Lawn, Waterford, formerly of Ballyneale, Co. Tipperary.

Died March 30th 2021.

Bernadette will be greatly missed by her loving husband Tom, children Fergal, Sinéad, Aisling and Alan, sister Philomena, brother Feidhlim-Felix, grandchildren Oisín, Oscar, Daniel, Cian, Eoin and Ailbhe, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place in St. Joseph and Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford on Friday April 2nd.

Burial afterwards in Ballyneale Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

May She Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

To view Bernadette’s Funeral Service, log on to

http://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford on Friday, April 2nd from 11am.

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, BERNADETTE’S FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions; we suggest using the online

Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

Monica Phelan (née Hogan)

Landgrove Bungalow, Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Laois / Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Monica Phelan (nee Hogan), Landgrove Bungalow, Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, son Tadgh and Partner Ciara, daughters Cathy and Partner Steve, Jennifer (Dunne), grandchild Clodagh, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Monica Rest In Peace"

House Strictly Private Please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Christopher (Christy) O'MEARA

Thomastown, Golden, Tipperary

O’Meara, Thomastown, Golden, Co. Tipperary, March 30th 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Christopher (Christy), beloved son of the late Margaret and brother of the late Tommy (Cashel), Denis (UK) and Frankie (UK). Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Peggy Sharpe, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Christy’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Saturday at 12 noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/.