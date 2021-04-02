Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 2

Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (née Slattery)

Clocully, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ellen “Nellie” Nugent, (nee Slattery), Clocully, Grange and formerly Boulick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her daughter Anne and sister Agnes, Nellie passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Michele, Annette, Mary and Jacinta, son Pat, sisters Maureen (O'Brien), Bridget "B" (Egan), grandchildren Eimear, Niamh, Noah, Iris, Ferdia, Donagh, David and Laura, sons-in-law Paul, Paddy, Seamus & Andrew, daughter-in-law Manisha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Newcastle Church on Easter Sunday at 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab NEWCASTLE. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Christina Long

Tallaght, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Christina Long, (Tallaght, Dublin and late of Glenbawn, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) passed away peacefully on 31st March 2021 at Tallaght Hospital. Very deeply regretted by Sean her loving children JohnPaul and Charlotte; sadly missed by her family and friends.

A special word of thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff in the Osborne Ward in Tallaght Hospital.

May Christina Rest in Peace

In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the Church. Christina’s Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Grange and burial after in the adjoining Churchyard.

Bridget (Biddy) Guiry (née Farrell)

Southview, Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bridget Guiry (nee Farrell), Southview, Upper Irishtown and formerly Glenegad, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Biddy (in her 97th year) passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas, sons Thomas Jnr, Michael and Bernard and daughter Breeda (Murray), she will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Browne) and Kathleen (Blake) sons Raymond and Roger, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Easter Sunday at 10.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Theresa Greene (née Whelan)

St.Mary's Place, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. Theresa, wife of the late Jeffery and mother of the late Annette and Marion, sadly missed by her loving family Jimmy, Caroline, Cyril, Jeffery, Billy, Tina, Helena and Johnny, brothers Willie and Christy, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, Theresa's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Saturday morning in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown at 11.30 o'clock followed by cremation in the In The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Trudy Harris

16 Cnoc Neibhin, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Limerick Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Andrew, daughters Aaliyah and Megan, sister Donna, brother Vince, sister in law Helen, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private family service will take place on Monday, 5th April, at 10.30am, in Shannon crematorium, followed by cremation.