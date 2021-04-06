Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The late Henry Breen

The death has occurred of Henry Breen late of Athlomen Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Castlebyrne Park, Newtown Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sister Vera (Dorney, Kickham St, Thurles), brothers Finnian (Germany) and Tony (London), nephew Martin, niece Rhona, grandniece Saffron, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Geraldine Cordial

The death has occurred of Geraldine Cordial (née Harty) late of Knockavilla, Dundrum, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Seán, son Shane, brothers Liam, Paddy, Joe, James, sister Mary, sister in law Michie, brother in law John, nephew Keita, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Geraldine’s Requiem Mass will take place in The Nativity of Our Lady Church, Loughmore, on Thursday morning at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Geraldine’s Mass will be live streamed on premieravproductions.com/loughmore Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com Attendance in the church is limited to family only, please.

The late Josie Cummins

The death has occurred of Josie Cummins (née Craddock) late of Irishtown, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Ardmhuire, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 4th April 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, at Waterford University Hospital, Josie, predeceased by her loving husband Jimmie and grandson John, beloved mother of Stephen, Seamus, Marie, Caroline and Eugene, adored grandmother of JJ, Edwina, Carina, Luke, James, Adrian, Nailah, Carol, Louise, Adam and Harry and great grandmother of Jason, Sam, Kayden, Leon and Riain. She will be sadly missed by her family, sisters Peggy and Bernie, sisters-in-law Kitty and Margaret, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. May Josie Rest in Peace. In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of Public Health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Josie (max of 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Wednesday (7th April) at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Troys Court Day Centre and St. Mary's Day Centre where Josie had so many good times or Family Carers, Kilkenny who were a wonderful support. Josie's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Tomás de Veale

The death has occurred of Tomás de Veale late of Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sister Mairead, sisters-in-law Helen, Bridie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey on this Wednesday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Tomás' family. Thank you. Mass may be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis House private, please.

The late Mary McGeer

The death has occurred of Mary McGeer (née Cahill) late of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary, April 5th 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved mother of the late Tommy and grandmother of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eamon, daughter Caffy, sons Eamon, Vinnie, John and P.J., daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Mary’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Wednesday at 12 noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel/parish/stream/. House strictly private, please.

The late Shane Christopher Middleton

The death has occurred of Shane Christopher Middleton late of Nenagh, Tipperary / Offaly. Humanitarian Aid Worker, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his brother Daragh. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Chris and Mary, brother Cathal, sister-in-law Marion, his adored niece and goddaughter Sadhbh, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Shane will take place on Wednesday 7th, departing from his home at 12.30pm, to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by private cremation, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 4pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password SM16OH from 3.55pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private, please. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Davis) late of Longford Bridge, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Connie. Sadly missed by her loving family, Mairead, Jenny, Denis, Kieran, Claire, Marian, Annie and Neil, sister Ann, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and close family friends. R.I.P. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Margaret will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Wednesday, April 7th at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan late of Oakwood View, St. Joseph’s Road, Portumna, Galway / Dundrum, Tipperary. John passed from this life Sunday 4th April following a short illness in the care of Portiuncula Hospital. He is deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Susan, son Paddy, daughter-in-law Ruth, grandsons Conor and Joe, sister Mai, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and public health guidelines attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

A private Mass will be celebrated, for the repose of John’s soul, with immediate family only, on Saturday 10th April in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna at 11am. For those who would have liked to attend the Mass, but can’t due to current restrictions, John’s Mass will be streamed on the following link JOHN’S MASS He will then be laid to rest in Terryglass Cemetery immediately afterwards.

John’s cortége will leave from his home at Oakwood View at 10:30am making its way via St. Joseph’s Road to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish, to stand at their homes or along the route as a mark of support to the family. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by the HSE and Public Health. With current restrictions funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family only. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Portiuncula Hospital ICU patient comfort fund.