Tipperary deaths - Thursday, April 8, 2021

The late Josephine Barry

The death has occurred of Josephine Barry (née O'Halloran) late of Barnlough, Bansha, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare. Josephine passed away, peacefully, after a long illness, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Damian and predeceased by brothers Mike and Stanley and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, beloved mother of Kevin, Margaret (McCarthy), John, Donna, Michele, Louise and Enda, adored grandmother of Evan, Aisling, Roisin, Joshua, Julia,Caitlin, Rachel, Ciarán, Emma, Oran, Fiadh, Cillian and Tadhg. She will be sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law Karl and John, daughters-in-law Jenny (Melbourne), Siobhán and Shannen, sister Eda, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11am on Thursday, 8th April 2021, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Should you wish to share in the Mass for Josephine please go to https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Irish Heart Foundation or South Tipperary Hospice, if so desired. Josephine's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Michael Bergin

The death has occurred of Michael Bergin late of Timoney, Roscrea, Tipperary, April 6th 2021. Predeceased by his granddaughter Saoirse. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eva, son Liam, daughters Moira, Catherine and Annette, sons-in-law Bill,Tom and Donie, grandchildren Noleen, Michael, Eva, Vicky, Danny and Sarah, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace. Michael's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 9th April, in Knock Church at 2.30pm for family only, with interment in the adjoining Cemetery immediately afterwards.

The late Rita Carey

The death has occurred of Rita Carey (née Danagher) late of Killenaule Road, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Johnny, daughters Anne and Sarah, son in law Aidan, grandsons Aidan and Brian, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Lar Hally

The death has occurred of Lar Hally late of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary, suddenly after a tragic accident. Predeceased by his son Peter. Lar, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; daughters: Eimear and Maeve; sons: Liam and Philip; brothers: Pat and Tony; sisters: Anne and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass on Friday 9th April at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. For those wishing to view or participate in the funeral service via online stream may do so by clicking on the link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/09042021lh. In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19, a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.