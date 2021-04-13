Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 13

Mary O'Riordan (née Quigley)

Milltown, Solohead, Tipperary

O’Riordan (nee Quigley) Mary, (Milltown, Solohead, Co. Tipperary) April 11th 2021, peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, parents James and Annie (nee White) and her brother Tommy.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family Sheila (Carey), PJ, Maura (Hosford), Jim, Tom, Anne (Beaupere) and Joe, her sons-in-law John, Paul and Aurelien, daughters-in-law Tanja, Anna, Bernie and Ann, her idolised 19 grandchildren, cousins, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private funeral Mass will be held in St. Nicholas Church, Solohead at 11.30 o’c on Wednesday, 14th April, with burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery. If you would like to share in the Mass please click on the following link:

http://funeralslive.ie/mary-o-riordan/

Kathleen (Kay) O'Neill (née Bouchier)

Rusheen, Ballylongford, Kerry / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Kathleen O’Neill of Rusheen, Ballylongford County Kerry and late of Coalbrook, County Tipperary.

Kay as she was more fondly known, passed away on Monday afternoon the 12th of April 2021, in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family.

Kay is predeceased by her beloved husband Donal R.I.P and daughter in law Noreen R.I.P.

She is sadly missed and deeply regretted by her heartbroken family of loving son Tony, daughters Kathleen, Jacqueline, Denise and Alison. Son-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, relatives, kind and good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

Funeral Arrangements: Kathleen’s funeral cortege will depart from her residence on Thursday to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford with interment immediately afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry.

Kathleen "Kay's" Funeral will be live streamed and can be accessed by logging onto the following https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/

The O'Neill Family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that the staff of the Palliative Care Unit provided for Kathleen (Kay) and for their kindness shown to the family during this difficult time.

Brian Mulcahy

Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary

Mulcahy, Brian Kevin (Dublin and Killeen, Nenagh) – April 11, 2021, (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and doctors at the Mater Hospital, pre-deceased by his parents Christopher (1934) and Mary (née Coughlan) (1991), his brothers Tom and Christy, nephews Christopher, Ciarán and Tomás, brother-in-law Billy and sister-in-law Anne; deeply regretted by his sister Brid (Stanbridge), sister-in-law Máirín, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and relatives.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to leave a personal message by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie.

Margaret (Maur) Gleeson (née Flynn)

D'Alton Place, Salthill, Galway / Nenagh, Tipperary

(Formerly of Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) Margaret passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, 10th April, 2021. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael and her brother John.

Rest In Peace

Dearly loved mother of Kathryn, Judy, Annemarie and Michael, cherished sister of Ann Clifford, Fr. Eamonn (Largs, Scotland) and Brendan and adored grandmother of Grace, Daniel, Georgia, Lillian, Eva and Tess.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her son and daughters, grandchildren, sister and brothers, sons-in-law Adrian, Ronan and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, the extended Gleeson and Flynn family, good neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines. The attendance at the Church, outside the Church door and at the cemetery will be limited to 10 people.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Maur at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill at 12 noon on Wednesday, 14th April. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery.

Livestream link for Mass: http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ and https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/christ-the-king-church-salthill

Appreciation: The family would like to thank you for your kindness, sympathy, and understanding at this sad time.

Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if preferred, to the Lions Club.

‘Until we meet again’

Re-united with Michael

May their kind and gentle souls rest in peace’