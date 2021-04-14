Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 14

Liam Larkin

Poulakerry, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Liam Larkin, Poulakerry, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Martin, William, Maria, and Patrick. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister-in-law Margaret (Ryan), son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Anne, Jayne and Tina, grandchildren Aaron, Adah, Leah, Ewan, Sarah, Clara, Oisin and Tadhg, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Liam's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Wednesday afternoon in St. Mary's Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan at 1 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony by following the link https://www.YouTube.com/c/Brendankerins/live

Family flowers only by request of the family. Donations if desired to the Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

House Strictly Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Jane Gleeson (née Smyth)

Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Predeceased by her husband James, brothers Patrick, Michael and Robert, brothers in law Fr Milo (Gleeson,Drangan) and Tom (Murphy, Galway), cousin Sr Maureen (Carmelite Monastery, Wales). Will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, John, Seamus and Robert, daughter Louise, grandchildren Séan, Jana, James, Charlie and Oisín, son-in-law Bryan (Murphy, Galway), daughter-in-law Bianca, sister Maura (Murphy, Galway), brother-in-law Andy (Gleeson, Drangan), sisters-in-law Alma (Gleeson) and Margaret (McCormack, Killenaule), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Jane's funeral is private. Jane's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 15th April at 10.30am (via Cloughmartin and Gaile) to arrive at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.twitch.tv/PatCorbettLive.

Josephine (Jo) Flynn

Queens, New York, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness, in Calvary Hospital, The Bronx, on Sunday night 11th April.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, cherished and dearly missed by Sr Carmel Rscj (Armagh), Gerry (Clonmel), Fr Edward CSSp (Dublin), Martin, (Borrisokane) Nola Koch Flynn (Cloughjordan), Regina (Monasterevan), Cora Loftus (Kildare), Gaye Buckley (Clonmel), sisters-in-law, Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, Edmund and Noel, nephews and nieces, Erwin, Shane, Cathal and Clara, Caoimhe and Eimhín, Stephen, Gearóid and Máire, extended family and friends.

The family would like to acknowledge the expressions of support which they have received! from near and far at this difficult time.

May gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joseph Thomas (Tom) Bourke

Rosehill, Newport, Tipperary / Caherdavin, Limerick

Bourke, Joseph Thomas (Tom), Rosehill, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Caherdavin, Limerick. 13th April 2021, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons and daughter Sean, Fiona and Niall, son in law Mike Fox, beloved grandchildren Emmet, Alex and Lucy, sister Laura, brother Anthony, sister in law Anna, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Friday, 16th April, to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv. Search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

“Work of sight is done, now do heart- work on the pictures within you”

Rainer Maria Rilke