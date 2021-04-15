Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 15

Eamon SHERLOCK

Golden, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Sherlock, Ballygriffin, Golden and formerly of Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, April 13th 2021. Eamon, died peacefully but far too soon. Much loved by his wife Marie, daughters Sophie and Katie, sons David and Aaron, granddaughter Kayleigh, heartbroken parents Mick and Eileen, brothers Liam, Michael and Alan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Eamon’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Saturday at 12noon on http://funeralslive.ie/eamon-sherlock/ House private please.

Denis (Dinny) Ryan (Morrissey)

Cummerbeg, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Predeceased by his brother Martin. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons and daughters Sarah, Ned, Mary, James, Elizabeth, Michael and Dan, grandchildren Aidan, Aoife, Rachel, Claire, Denis, Pierce, Jack, Emma, Kaitlyn, Darragh, Perla and Saul. brothers Dan and Jimmy, sister Lizzy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Friday in St. Patrick's Church, Kilcommon at 11.30am followed by burial in the new cemetery Kilcommon, Funeral Mass for Dinny can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/.

MICHAEL O'DONNELL

Rivervale Nursing Home and late of 5 Ormond Street & Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved parents Eddie & Lil and his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Ann (White), Johnny, Eddie, Frankie, Mary (Mitchell), Neill and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his colleagues in O.N.E & The F.C.A., cousins, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass this Saturday to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 10 o'c. Burial afterwards in Youghal Graveyard, Youghalarra. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

John David (Sean) Flannery

''Rosamile'', Gortlandroe and formerly of Pearse Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

John David (Sean) Flannery, "Rosamile", Gortlandroe, Nenagh and formerly of Pearse Street, April 14th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his darling wife Marie and loving family Gillian, Pauline, Derval, Gemma, Miriam, Anne and David, predeceased by his brothers Kevin, Jimmy, Donal and infant brother Tim and his sisters Pauline and Imelda. Sadly missed by his loving family, sibling Rev. Fr. Pascal, Nancy, Laurence and Clare, sons-in-law Pat O'Connor, Jim Ryan, Aidan Kennedy, Sean McSherry and Declan Mulcahy, daughter-in-law Giulia Vallone, all his loving grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Sean will take place on Saturday 17th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie