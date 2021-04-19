Tipperary deaths - Monday, April 19, 2021

The late Bill Hayes

The death has occurred of Bill Hayes late of Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Kilcommon, Tipperary on April 16th 2021, peacefully, at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. BILL, Cork Road, Mallow, beloved husband of Margaret (nee O'Keeffe), dear father of Pat, Paul, Margaret and Mark and brother of the late Anne. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brothers Michael and Pat, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Jenny, Joanne and Ainsley, Margaret's partner Brian, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Bill's Funeral will take place privately. Bill's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on mycondolences.ie on Wednesday April 21st at 11.30am. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

The late William Tyrrell

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Tyrrell late of 30 St Finnan's Avenue, Ardfinnan, Tipperary and formerly of Barrack Hill Clogheen peacefully at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Saturday 17th April 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie brothers Frank & Gerry step brothers, step sisters, nieces, nephews friends and godchildren. Predeceased by his brothers Gerard and Michael and sister Mary. Funeral will arrive, via house, for 11am Mass on Tuesday 20th in Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, which may be viewed live via Ardfinnan Church livestream Service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 10 people in the church with house strictly private. No family flowers, donations in lieu to St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. May He Rest in Peace. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.