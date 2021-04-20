Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The late John Freeman

The death has occurred of John Freeman late of Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents William and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his brother Dermot, cousins, neighbours and many fiends in the soccer, fishing and music communities. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines, John's funeral is private. John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday 22nd April at 10am via station bridge, to arrive at the Cathedral of Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. House Strictly Private.

The late Mary Henry

The death has occurred of Mary Henry (née Curtin) late of Townrath, Drogheda, Co. Louth and Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, formerly of Silvermines, Tipperary.19th April 2021. Unexpectedly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in her 97th year. Mary, predeceased by her husband Michael and loving mam to Margaret, Martin, Lilian, Paul and Clare. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings (limit of 10 people in the church) Mary’s funeral will be private for family only. Funeral will be streamed live on Thursday morning at 11.30am from Our Lady of Lourdes Church on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Family flowers only donations can be sent to Pieta House.

The late Imelda Kearney

The death has occurred of Imelda Kearney late of Toureen, Cahir, Tipperary. Imelda passed away, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sisters Breda (Nugent), Mary and Kay (Costigan), brother Bertie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Imelda's funeral Mass will be a private celebration for family only in the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler, on Wednesday morning at 11.30am after which she will be laid to rest in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Imelda's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Annie Kennerk

The death has occurred of Annie Kennerk late of Hamilton Drive and formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary, April 18th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by her parents Jack and Nan Kennerk and her sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret (U.K.), brother Tommy (U.K.), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, her faithful companion Peppy and a wide circle of friends.In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Annie will take place on Wednesday 21st, in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11am, followed by private cremation, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. The service in Shannon Crematorium will be at 1pm and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com and enter the password AKNEN13 from 12.55pm. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Noel Maher

The death has occurred of Noel Maher late of 75 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Jimmy, J.J. and Tony. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Noreen, daughters Ann (McGrath), Mary (Fitzpatrick), Patricia (Kennedy), Denise (Fogarty) and Noreen (Holland), 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sons in law Mick, James, Noel and John, sisters Maw, Joanie and Nancy, brothers Martin, John, Benny and Tolly, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines Noel's funeral is private. Noel's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Friday 23rd April at 10am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Center.

The late Pat O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Pat O'Donnell late of Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles and formerly St. Paul's, Monadreen, Thurles and Rosslare, Co Wexford. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by his wife Noreen (née O'Donovan, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick), parents Thomas and Eileen and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by his brothers Derry, Noel and Michael, sisters Noreen and Carrie, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, Ardeen community, former neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines, Pat's funeral is private. Pat's funeral cortège will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Wednesday, 21st April, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

The late Pat Phillips

The death has occurred of Pat Phillips late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Clonmore, Templemore, Co Tipperary. Pat passed away peacefully at St James Hospital, Dublin on Sunday surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Frances, he will be sadly missed by his family, Martha (Kennedy), Geraldine (White), Pa, Declan & Emma, sister Margaret (O'Connor), grandchildren Shane, Eoghan and Ayla, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May Pat Rest in Peace. A private funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church, Clonmel on Thursday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click on the tab ST OLIVERS. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.