Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The late Mary Kearns

The death has occurred of Mary Kearns (née Hayes) late of Curraheen, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary, 20th April 2021 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Denis Kearns. Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary Hayes, brothers Jim, Mike and Dick Hayes. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Louis, Noel and Liam, daughters Mary (McGrath), Patricia (Ryan) and Annette (McAleese), daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Departing from her home on Thursday 22nd April at 1.15 via Ballycahane and the New Line to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Newport Day Care. House private please.

The late Martin Bourke

The death has occurred of Martin Bourke late of St. Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly Farneigh, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 20th April 2021, unexpectedly at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his parents, Martin and Margaret, sister Bridie, sister in law Kitty, and brother in law, Badie. Deeply regretted by his sister Nancy (Sr Martina) brothers Fr George, John, Joe, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Departing Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday, 22nd April, at 10.45 am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Ballinahinch for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. which can be viewed here. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Paul De Bruyn

The death has occurred of Paul De Bruyn late of Tinnock, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his cousin Ross Taylor (UK), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May Paul Rest In Peace. Paul's funeral shall be in accordance with current Covid 19 Regulations. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday evening (April 21st). Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jim Hough

The death has occurred of Jim Hough late of Tombricane, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully, at Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by his loving wife Emby, sons and daughter, PJ, Michael and Mary, grandchildren Aoife, Michael, Robert, James, Laura and Eoin, daughters in law Mar and Anne Marie, son in law Mark, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Thursday evening, 22nd April, in SS Peter and Paul Church, Borrisokane, at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass for Jim can be viewed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Jimmy Lawrence

The death has occurred of Jimmy Lawrence late of William Street, Cashel, Tipperary, April 20th 2021, unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Jimmy, beloved brother of the late Mary Fogarty. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stella, family Ann, Seamus, Kay, Peter, Michael, Maria, Fiona, Tina, Jackie, Kevin, Collette and Andrew, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Jimmy’s Funeral takes privately and can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/.

The late Kay O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Kay O'Donoghue late of 26 Ballingarrane, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford. Retired nurse of St Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel. Late of 26 Ballingarrane, Cahir Road, Clonmel and formerly of Churchtown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Died 18 April 2021. Predeceased by her sister Pauline Kelly and brother James. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Tom Kelly, nephews John and Pat, nieces Fiona, Deirdre, Ann and Sinead, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Arriving at St Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Thursday, the 22nd April 2021, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Kay’s Mass can be viewed live on the St. Molleran’s Facebook page. Due to HSE guidelines, Kay's funeral will take place for immediate family.

The late Jean Mary Westren

The death has occurred of Jean Mary Westren (née Ward) late of Marlow, Clonoulty, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of County Durham, Northeast England. April 16th 2021 (Suddenly but Peacefully) at Waterford University Hospital. Jean Mary: Pre-deceased by her daughter Carole and son Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, her husband Wallace her children Jane, Neil and Karen, grandchildren Andrew, Victoria and Haley, relatives neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19 a family only service takes place on Wednesday April 21st at Shannon Crematorium at 5pm and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com password to view this is JWHC17.