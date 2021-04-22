Tipperary deaths - Thursday, April 22, 2021

The late Alice Conlon

The death has occurred of Alice Conlon (née Whelan) late of Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Nicholastown, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, April 21st. 2021 (peacefully) at her home. Alice, beloved wife and best friend of Eamonn and cherished mother of Stephen, Damien and Róisín and a devoted grandmother to Shane and Damien Jnr. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her loving husband, daughter, sons, sisters Ann and Ellen, daughters-in-law Colette and Fie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Alice’s funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Friday (23rd April 2021) morning at 10am https://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown/embed Alice’s funeral cortege will pass her home on Friday morning (23rd April 2021) at 11.15 am(approx) for friends and family to pay their respects. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The late Mary Guesdon

The death has occurred of Mary Guesdon (née Murphy) late of Oakdale, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83, 20th of April 2021, wife of the late Chris. Deeply regretted by her son Andy, daughter Elizabeth, sisters Betty Tappin, brother Pat, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law Noreen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

The late Gillian Lawlor Ryan

The death has occurred of Gillian Lawlor Ryan late of Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Conor, daughter Amelia Rose, son Conor Jamie, mother Margaret, father Tommy, sister Theresa, brothers Thomas and Colm, mother-in-law Mairead, father-in-law Conor (Ryan Jacksie), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Sean and Fran, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines Gillian's funeral is private. Gillian's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Saturday, 24th April, (via Two Mile Borris) to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards (via Pouldine) in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Special thanks to Mountain Rescue Teams and Emergency Services for returning Gillian to her grateful family. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Eastern Mountain Rescue. House Private Please.

The late Michael Maher

The death has occurred of Michael Maher late of Gort Na Manach and formerly of Kickham Street, Clonmel, Tipperary, following a brave battle Michael passed away in Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by Fiona, Kealan, Ashley and Chloe, Kealan’s partner Jane, granddaughter Alannadh, brothers Tom, Frank, Kirean and Brian, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace. Michael’s funeral cortege will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church at 12.45pm for a private funeral Mass at 1pm on Thursday which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital (Oncology). In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the church.

The late Katie Manton

The death has occurred of Katie Manton late of Bohereengloss, Cashel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her heartbroken and devastated parents Raymond and Aoife, brother Bobby, sister Amy, grandmother Margaret Treacy, uncles Robbie, Walter, Kevin and Matthew, aunts Aisling, Fiona and Lisa, cousins, relatives, friends, especially all her friends in the Rainbow Room, Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Katie’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Saturday at 12 noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.

The late Margaret Ryan

The death has occurred of Margaret Ryan (née Ryan) late of Yewston, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Foilduff, Rearcross, Newport. Margaret passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday April 21st in the wonderful care of the Management and Staff of Portumna Retirement Village. Predeceased by her husband Peter Ryan, infant children Anne and Michael, her parents William and Bridget Ryan, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brother Tony, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Sadly missed by her loving sons Philip and Liam, daughters Kathleen (Keating), Una (Twomey), Mary (Kennedy), Bridget (O’Connell), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Julia, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, A Private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary of The Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday, 23rd April, at 11 o’clock for immediate family only. Burial afterwards in Killinaive Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to current restrictions, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.