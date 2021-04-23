Tipperary deaths - Friday, April 23, 2021

The late Dermott Cadogan

The death has occurred of Dermott Cadogan late of Wellington Street and formerly Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Briege. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Tom, (Finland), Paddy (Tramore), Sean (Portmarnock), Eugene (Ratoath) and Brian (Limerick), sisters Mary (Sutton), Cecilia (Convent of Mercy Tullamore), Teresa (Clonmel), Bríd (Clonmel), Bernadette (Enniskillen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, The Murphy family Cork, and his many friends. May Dermott Rest in Peace. Dermott’s Funeral Cortéige will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Saturday morning at 11.50am for Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.

The late Eleanor Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Eleanor Kavanagh late of St.Mary's Place, Clonmel, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later.