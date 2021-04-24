Tipperary deaths - Saturday, April 24, 2021

The late Nora McCormack

The death has occurred of Nora McCormack (née Carr) late of Droum, Portroe, Tipperary, April 23rd 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Anne, loving mother of Maura, Sheila, Jim, Noreen, Sadie and Mal. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Nora will take place on Monday, departing her home at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass in St. Mary's Church, Portroe, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Martin Howard

The death has occurred of Martin Howard late of Loughkent, New Inn, Tipperary. Martin passed away peacefully in the very kind care of the staff in Medical 3 South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brother Liam, sisters Anna and Mary, nephews, nieces, the Halley family Clonlara, Co. Clare, relatives, neighbours and friends. Martin's Funeral cortége will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir at 1:30pm on Sunday, travelling via his home to the Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn for Mass at 2pm. Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. " One of life's gentlemen" May He Rest In Peace. Due to current Covid19 restrictions, Martins Funeral Mass will be strictly for family only. It will be available to view on the following link; https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/. You can email your sympathies to costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your condolences on to the Howard Family. Thank you for your continued understanding at this difficult time.

The late Richard Ireland

The death has occurred of Richard Ireland late of Clar Aoibhinn, Claremorris, Mayo and formerly from Renaghmore, Grange, Co. Tipperary. died peacefully at Mayo University Hospital. Richard will be sadly missed by his wife Olive, son John, daughters Laura, Marie, Donna and Jill, sons-in-law Vinny and Chris, mother-in-law Midie, sisters Olive and Gladys, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He rest in peace. Richard’s funeral cortege will leave Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris at 10.30a.m. on Monday, 26th April, (via Ballyhaunis Road and Clar Aoibhinn) to arrive for Funeral Service at 3p.m. in Kilcooley Church, Co. Tipperary, Burial will take place afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Due to current Government best practice guidelines, the funeral is for family members only. Please observe social distancing at all times while the funeral cortege is on its route. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

The late John Joseph Purcell

The death has occurred of John Joseph Purcell late of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada and formerly Borroway, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Josephine, brothers Billy and Tommy, sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his wife Janet, daughters Peggy, Joanne and Mary-Jane, sons Paul and John, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Joan and Lal, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. John's funeral will take place on Saturday, 24th April, in Canada. Memorial Mass on Sunday, 25th April, in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

The late Very Rev. Canon Liam Ryan

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Canon Liam Ryan late of Glenbane Upper, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Derek Ryan

The death has occurred of Derek Ryan late of Cascade Park, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Golden, 21st April 2021, suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving children Josh, Jessica parents Martin and Margaret, sister Brigid, brother Sean, nephew Dale, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May Derek Rest in Peace. Derek’s Funeral Cortéige will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Sunday morning at 11.50am for Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. In keeping with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 in the Church.