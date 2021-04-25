Tipperary deaths - Sunday, April 25, 2021

The late John Cashin

The death has occurred of John (The Fox) Cashin late of Lower Ballingarry, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, 24th April 2021. At Crosspatrick Nursing Home, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brothers Dan, Pat, Michael, Jody & Martin, sisters Mai & Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Sunday evening from 6.30 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Monday morning at 11.15 o'c for private Family Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery. Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

The late Anthony Fitzgearld

The death has occurred of Anthony Fitzgearld late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family. Anthony, pre-deceased by his brothers Dick and Pat, sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, devoted father to Tracy, Sharon and Johnny, sons-in-law David and Niall, daughter-in-law Jamie, brothers Ollie, Jimmy and Mickey, sisters Biddy and Mary, grandchildren Eva, Keelan, Cillian, Tadhg, Jack and Lauren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions Anthony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St.Oliver's church followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service facebook.com/stoliverspc. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House Private Please. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Canon Owen O'Neill

The death has occurred of Canon Owen O'Neill late of Drumwood, Cappawhite, Tipperary and the Diocese of Nottingham, England, died on 10th April 2021, peacefully in the gentle and loving care of the staff of Peaker Park Care Home, Market Harborough (UK). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, his brother Joe and his brothers-in-law Aidan and Sean. Deeply regretted by his sisters Una McGrath (Burncourt), Peggy Costello (Thurles) and Nellie Fitzgerald (Grange), sister-in-law Breda O’Neill, brother-in-law Dick Fitzgerald, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, his good friends Fr. John Joe, Margaret Kenny & Family, Bishop Patrick McKinney and all the priests of the Diocese of Nottingham, colleagues, former parishioners, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving in Our Lady of Victories Church, Market Harborough on Sunday 25th April at 6 pm for Reception Mass and Prayers. Funeral Mass on Monday 26th April at 11 am. Both Masses can be viewed on the following link: https://www.funeralstreaming.co.uk/viewing-room/11260/

Funeral cortege will leave White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite at 10.45 am on Saturday 1st May and travel by Philipstown via his home in Drumwood through Toem to arrive in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite for Mass at 11.30 o'c followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/canon-owen-o-neill/