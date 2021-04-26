Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 26

Nora McCormack (née Carr)

Droum, Portroe, Tipperary

Nora McCormack, nee Carr, Droum, Portroe, Nenagh, April 23rd 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Anne, loving mother of Maura, Sheila, Jim, Noreen, Sadie and Mal. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass for Nora will take place on Monday, departing her home at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass in St. Mary's Church, Portroe, followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Anthony Fitzgerald

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family. Anthony, pre-deceased by his brothers Dick and Pat, sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, devoted father to Tracy, Sharon and Johnny, sons-in-law David and Niall, daughter-in-law Jamie, brothers Ollie, Jimmy and Mickey, sisters Biddy and Mary, grandchildren Eva, Keelan, Cillian, Tadhg, Jack and Lauren, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions Anthony's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St.Oliver's church followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard. We suggest using the online condolence section below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service facebook.com/stoliverspc

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

House Private Please.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Ingrid Winchcombe

Newtown, Donohill, Tipperary

Ingrid Winchcombe, Newtown, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Dortmund, Germany and Southampton, England, passed away peacefully on 24th April 2021 in the loving care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Deeply regretted by her children Michael, Geoffrey and Karen, grandchildren Harry, Emma and Tom, daughter-in-law Debbie, son-in-law Keith, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

OLLIE SHERLOCK

Richmond, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of the Stream Ballinaclough. Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved son Michael. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and cherished family Jackie, Marion and David, grandchildren Robert, Aimee, Eva, Darren, Sean, Anthony, Jack, Evie and Cian, great-grandchildren Layla, Ollie & Oisin, brothers Tom & Billy, sister Mai, son in law Brian, daughter in law Niamh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Helen O'Sullivan (née Kelly)

Castlewood Park, Ennis, Clare / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Helen O'Sullivan (née Kelly), Castlewood Park, Ennis and formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Helen passed away peacefully in the loving care of her devoted family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her daughters Susan and Michele, brother Danny and sisters Kathleen, Ann, Breda, Mary and Bernadette. Helen will be fondly remembered by her son-in-law Gerry, her eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

In accordance with current guidelines and restrictions Helen's Funeral Mass which will take place in Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday at 11am will be limited to family members only. Burial will take place afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Helen's Funeral Mass can be viewed online through the following link https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/ Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland. Please adhere to Social Distancing requirements at all times. For those who would like to express their sympathies email info@murphysfuneralhome.ie.

Enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

Edmund (Ned) Meaney

Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Edmund passed away peacefully after a brief illness in South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Nora, he will be very sadly missed by his loving sons David, John, Eddie and Mike, brothers Paddy and Joe, daughters in law, sisters in law, partner, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edmund's Funeral cortège will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 10am, to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for 10.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current Covid19 restrictions, Edmund's Funeral Mass will be for family only. It will be available to view on the following link on Wednesday morning; www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. Those who wish, can leave a message of condolence on the link below. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Peggy DALY (née Carew)

Clonbonane, Cashel, Tipperary

April 24th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Peggy (ex Our Lady’s Hospital), beloved wife of the late Jimmy and sister of the late Alice Leen and William. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sheila, son-in-law Peter Nagle, grandchildren David and Louise, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Peggy’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Tuesday at 11.30am on http://Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass

Bridget Byrne (née Walsh)

Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonea Power, Waterford

Formerly from Moonminane, Clonea Power, Co Waterford. In her 93 year. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Philly. Deeply regretted by her family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan Funeral Home for family and close friends on Monday 26th April from 7pm to 9pm (with strict adherence to face coverings and social distancing). Bridget's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Tuesday 27th at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie