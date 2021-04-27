Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 27

Clifford Udy

Cornwall, England and, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Clifford Udy, Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick on Suir and Cornwall, England, died 23th April 2021. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Cathy Hayes, grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Wednesday the 28th April 2021 for funeral Mass at 10.30am, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES CLIFFORD'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Ann St. John (née Nolan)

51 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Enniscorthy, Wexford

Formerly Springmount, Rathnure, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her grand-daughter Amy, parents Margaret and Thomas. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Joe, sons Thomas and Kevin, daughter Evelyn, grandchildren Ronan, Gary, Róisín, Liam, Stephen, Ella, Odhran and Freya, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Trish, son-in-law Thomas, brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters Eithne and Maurie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in the ICA, and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Ann's funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 29th April at 10.10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church.

House Private Please.

Michael (Mickey) ROONEY

Wallace’s Cove., Blackrock, Louth / Roscrea, Tipperary

Michael (Mickey) Rooney, Wallace’s Cove, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. 25th April 2021. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Virginia, adored father of Ciara and Niall, and devoted Grandfather of Féile, Sé, Lachlann and Roan. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, brother Anthony, sister Marie, son-in-law Rob, daughter-in-law Ailbhe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

House Strictly Private.

Due to Government guidelines, Michael’s Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, followed by burial in Kilskyre Cemetery, Co. Meath. There will be an opportunity for the community to pay their respects as Michael’s cortège leaves his Home on the way to the Church. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals.

Oliver O'Donnell

Beakstown, Holycross, Tipperary

Oliver, formerly Rosegreen and New York, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons William and Brendan and their mother Audrey, daughters-in-law Gail and Peggy, step grandson, step great grandson, brother Anthony, sister Margaret (Griffin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Oliver's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning, 29th April at 10.15am to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 10.30 for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Mass can be viewed live at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

Des McNamara

Thurles, Tipperary

Des McNamara, Peterborough, UK. Son of the late Tom & Leo McNamara, formerly Thurles & London, died peacefully on 22nd April 2021.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Nora MAHER (née Gorman)

Longfield, Cashel, Tipperary / Dundrum, Tipperary

April 26th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Mary O’Connor and the staff at Acorn Lodge. Nora, beloved wife of the late Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Louise Maher and Philomena Simons, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law David and Chris, grandchildren Colette, Christopher, Patricia, Matthew and Mark, great-grandson Evan, brothers Connie and John, sisters Bridget, Mary and Chrissie, sister-in-law Chrissie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Nora’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Thursday at 11am on http://funeralslive.ie/nora-maher/.

Douglas Lamb

Highfield Court, Cabra Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Frances, sisters Margaret and Byrel, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Anne Crowe (Kennedy Park, Thurles), Mary Collins, (Butler Ave, Thurles) and Phylis Grainge (Hertfordshire), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines Douglas's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Wednesday 28th April at 10.10am to will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. The Service at the crematorium can be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie. Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the church and crematorium.

Bridget Hayes

Ballinastick,Glengoole, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Bridget Hayes, Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Bridget passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ballinastick .

Funeral Arrangements Later

Martin Flynn

Dundrum, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary / New Ross, Wexford

Martin Flynn, Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum and late of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary and New Ross, Co Wexford, 21st April 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

In keeping with government guidelines, a private Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, 27th April 2021.

Philomena (Phyllis) COLGAN (née Morrissey)

Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary

Colgan (nee Morrissey), Mantlehill, Golden, Co. Tipperary, April 25th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Philomena (Phyllis), beloved wife of the late Bill and sister of the late Mai and William. Deeply regretted and fondly missed by her loving nephew Raymond and his wife Joan, grandnephews Raymond and Thomas, grandnieces Geraldine and Philomena, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Phillis’ funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Wednesday at 11.30am on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/.