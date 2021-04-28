Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 28

Breda O'Neill (née Cooney)

Curraghclooney, Ballylooby, Tipperary

Breda O'Neill (nee Cooney), late of Curraghclooney, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, died on April 26th 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, her daughters Sheila, Deirdre and Marie, her sons Michael and Pat, her daughters in law, Marion and Carmel, her sons in law Jeremy and Craig, Ben, her grandchildren Julian, Rosalyn, Tegan, Ava and Chloe, her sister Anne, her brothers Thomas, John and Patie, her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current guidelines, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday April 29th at 11.00 am at St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream http://funeralslive.ie/breda-o-neill/

John Maher

2 St. Anne's Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Boulabeha, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. John died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.Predeceased by his parents Molly and Jack.Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Peggy, adoring family , Therese (Hayden), Triona (Queally), Yvonne (Touhy) Jonathan and Mairead, sons-in-law Mark, Eamonn, Fergus, Jonathan's partner Helena and Maireads partner Freddie, grandchildren, Eamonn Óg, Cillian, Darragh and Jack, brothers Tom, Dinny, Paddy, Martin and Gerard, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening for family and close friends from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (family only 25 people) followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. House strictly private please. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings. The Maher family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

Eleanor Kavanagh (née Hackett)

St.Mary's Place, Clonmel, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at South Tipperary general Hospital. Eleanor, wife of the late Paddy Kavanagh, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Laura and Patricia, son Stephen extended family neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions, Eleanor's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock in St.Mary's church Irishtown followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium Cork. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Eleanor's funeral cortege will travel to the church via her home in St.Mary's Place at 8.45 o'clock.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time

Bridget (Biddy) HAYES (née Dwyer)

Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary, HTT PSCH

April 25th 2021, unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Bridget (Biddy) (in her 96th year), beloved wife of the late Connie and mother of the late Con and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patsy, Michael, Christy and Willie, daughters Mary Murphy, Catherine O’Dwyer and Bridget Harding, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers Billy and Pat, sisters Mary Murphy, Peggy Kennedy, Kitty Maher and Lizzie Finn, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Biddy’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Wednesday at 2pm on http://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/

Bridget (Bibi) Hayes

Ballinastick, Glengoole, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Bridget (Bibi) Hayes, Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Bridget passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ballinastick. Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Hannah Hayes. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Pat, her loving sisters Margaret, Ann and Catherine, her loving niece Ashling, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Bridget's funeral shall be in accordance with current Covid 19 Regulations. Reposing at her residence in Ballinastick (E41 F658) on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St Patrick and St Oliver, Glengoole, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.