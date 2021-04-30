Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 30

Willie Slattery

Puckane, Tipperary

Willie Slattery, Puckane, Nenagh and formerly of Kilbiller, Coolbawn, April 29th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his sisters Susan and Sighle, brothers John and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Una, brother Mick, sisters-in-law Gretta and Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Willie, will take place on Saturday, 1st May, in St. Patrick's Church, Puckane, at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPIr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw or Youtube Puckane Church live.

Tom Sheedy

Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Cullohill, Roscrea. Suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his devoted wife Kathleen. Dear father to Catherine, John, Marita and Majella. Will be sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Christopher, Nichola, Jessica and Rachel, great-grandchildren Samuel and Orlagh, sons in law Valentine, Pat and Brendan, daughter in law Helen, brothers Tim and Michael, sisters Sr Mary, Noreen and Rita, sisters in law Tess and Margaret, brothers in law Jim Dunne, Johnny Egan and his wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In line with government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Tom's family and friends, a private funeral will take place. His family would ask over the coming days everyone who knew Tom would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

Tom's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday, 2nd May, at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

House Private, Please.

Mary Prendergast (née Barry)

Ballykiveen, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Mary Prendergast (nee Barry) (originally from Ballykiveen, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and Lee, London, England) who died on Monday 5th April 2021 at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John and brother Michael Barry, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, Kay, Ann Marie, Jacqueline, John and Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sisters Nora (London), Eileen (London), Kathleen (Bettystown, Co. Meath), Bridget (Suffolk) and Margaret Coyle (Cappawhite), and her brother Willie Barry (Attybrick, Dundrum & formerly of Ballyhane, Cappawhite), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Lee, London on Friday, 30th April, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Both Mass and burial can be viewed live on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/event/907957/5f80f60d76

Marc Loughnane

Barna, Shinrone, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his father Harry.

Deeply regretted by his mother Mary, brothers Richard, Kevin, Terrence and Dean, sister Ann, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11am, travelling to Shannon Crematorium for private cremation at 12 noon.

Marc's Cremation Service can be viewed on https://shannoncrematorium.com/

Mary Jennings (née Creighton)

''Creighton's Cottage'', Cork Road, Newport, Tipperary

Jennings (nee Creighton), Mary, "Creighton Cottage", Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 28th April 2021 peacefully in the loving care of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of the late Anna. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter and Brian, daughters Phyllis, Rose and Marion, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Departing from Rose and Brendan O’Brien’s residence, Reabeg, Rearcross on Sunday, 2nd May, at 9 a.m. via Whitewalls arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private please.

Joe Foy

Railway View, Templemore, Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Joe & Mary Foy. Sadly missed by his brothers Mick & John, sisters Mary, Ann, Josephine & Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions a Private Requiem Mass will take place for Joe on Saturday morning at 10.30am in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com

Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Alex Casey

Knockaun Court, Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cork

The death has occurred of Alex Casey, Knockaun Court, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Cork. Alex passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital on Wednesday evening surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Dora, sons Alex and Mark, daughter Ailish (Shiels), brothers John, Donald, Edwin and Colm, sisters Ailish and Jane, grandchildren Ruby, Shay, Daniel, Jack, Anna and Molly, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Ali and Joanne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Anne Caffrey (née Ryan)

Cormaddyduff, Virginia, Cavan / Drombane, Tipperary

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Anne Caffrey, Cormaddyduff, Virginia, Co. Cavan and formerly Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Colm and treasured mother to Patrick, Karen, John and Helen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons and daughters, her sisters May Fitzsimons (Ballyjamesduff), Nonie O'Leary (Wexford), Kathleen Devaney (Sligo), her brothers Sonny (Tipperary) and Ned (Dublin), her daughters in law Stephanie and Aine, sons in law John and Daragh, her adored grandchildren Amy, Evan, Rachel, Cara, Ellen, Kate, Jack, James, Emer, Emma, Alex, Oisin and Lily, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Remains reposing at Matthews' Funeral Home on Friday from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock for family and friends.

Funeral cortège leaving Lakelands Crematorium on Saturday morning, via Dunancory Bridge and Cormaddyduff, to arrive at St. Mary's Church , Castlerahan, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the follow link:

https://vimeo.com/543101232

In compliance with Covid 19 regulations, Anne's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. People are invited to form a guard of honour if they so wish to, along the route of the Funeral cortège to the church as a mark of respect. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Fund c/o Matthews' Funeral Directors.

The Caffrey family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and support of Dr. Annmarie Gilsenan, Palliative Care, The Irish Night Nurse Service and her carers Laura and Susan.

House Private, please.