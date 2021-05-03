Tipperary deaths - Monday, May 3, 2021

The late Michael Coleman

The death has occurred of Michael Coleman late of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Michael, beloved husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family Noreen, Maria, Michelle, Ellen, Mickey and Teresa, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Michael’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday at 12noon on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/

The late Joseph Heffernan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Heffernan late of Cordangan, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Husband of the late Nora. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Joe & John, daughters Eileen, Mary & Noreen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Bridie & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. R.I.P. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family Mass for Joe will take place on Tuesday May 4th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperay.ie followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.