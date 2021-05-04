Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The late Anthony (Tony) Dominick Hackett

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Dominick Hackett late of Derrylavin Heights and formerly of Pound Street, Nenagh, Tipperary, who previously resided in Dalkey, Dublin and New York, passed away peacefully, on 2nd May 2021, following a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his children Colette, Aileen, Annette and Tony and their spouses, his grandchildren Joshua, Saoirse, Samuel, Dillon, Cahyani and Aaron, his sister Helen (Fahy), his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. His family wish to thank the doctors and nurses at University Hospital Limerick for their wonderful care and attention. A private cremation service will take place. He will live forever in our warm memories.

The late Edward (Ned) Bourke

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Bourke late of The Green, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Amy. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Nora, sons David, Declan, Eamon and Adrian, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Miah, Tadhg, Ronan, Sadie, Rory, Cillian, Ryan, Frank and Ned, daughters in law Eileen, Mary, Lisa and Bernie, son in law Padraig, brothers Johnny and Larry, nephews, nieces, brothers in law , sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines, Ned's funeral is private. Ned's funeral cortège will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Thursday, 6th May, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Milford Care Center. House Private Please.

The late Chrissie Harkin

The death has occurred of Chrissie Harkin late of Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83. Predeceased by her brother Pat and sister Josie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Amanda, son in law Lorcan, grandchildren, Paddy, Tom and Charlie, sisters Bridie, Sheila, Carmel and Noleen, brothers John, Jimmy, Frank, Ger and Joe, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Mass can be viewed at www.drominch.com

The late Michael Mc Gann

The death has occurred of Michael Mc Gann late of Tramore, Waterford / Thurles, Tipperary. On 29th April 2021, unexpectedly, Michael, dearly loved husband of Ella and dear brother of the late Mattie, Tom, Peggy, Mary, Eileen and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving wife, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

The late Anna Tobin

The death has occurred of Anna Tobin (née Lyons) late of Glenbower, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, died 2nd May 2021. Wife of the late Dick and loving mother to sons Richard and Michael John, daughter Stasia, pre deceased by her daughter Mary, grandchildren Patrick, Richard, John, Annmarie, Eoghan, Angela, Meave and Kathlyn, sister in law Betty McGrath and brother in law Pete Tobin, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in Ballyneale Church on Wednesday the 5th May 2021 at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May She Rest in Peace. Due to HSE guidelines, Anna's funeral will take place for immediate family. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.