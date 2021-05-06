Tipperary deaths - Thursday, May 6, 2021

The late Ailbe Allen

The death has occurred of Ailbe Allen late of Talavera, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83, 4th of May 2021, husband of the late Mairead, and father of the late Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre, sons Pat, Tony and Ailbe, sons-in-law, Fran and Liam, daughters-in-law Kathryn, Fiona and Clare, grandchildren Emily, Jennifer, Claire, Lorna, Cian, Meabh, Niamh, Mairead, Amy, Katie, William, Eimear, Lyndsey, Darryl and Georgina, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace. House strictly private. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Ailbe’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

The late Laurence (Larry) Bates

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Bates late of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Larry passed away peacefully (in his 92nd year) at South Tipperary General Hospital on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Joan, he will be sadly missed by his sons Roy, Anthony, Kevin, Paul, Larry, Michael and Colm, daughters-in-law Noreen, Pamela, Kay, Rena, Sheila, Bernie and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Nora Donnelly

The death has occurred of Nora Donnelly (née Quinn) late of Dover, England & late of Thomond Place, Nenagh, Tipperary, May 2nd 2021, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her parents Danny & Josie her husband Charlie, brothers Donal, Michael & Tony, sisters Pauline & Bernie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Fiona, sister Patricia, brothers Tom, Martin & Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. R.I.P. Cremation will take place in Dover. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so to celebrate Nora’s life. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The late Alice Purtill

The death has occurred of Alice Purtill late of Bristol UK and formerly Moyglass, Fethard, Tipperary. Alice passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Bristol. Predeceased by her father Charles, her mother Mary (nee Ryan), her brothers Michael, Christopher, Thomas and Jack, her sister Mary. She will be lovingly remembered by her Nephews Michael (Bristol), Charlie (Holycross, Thomas (Dublin), her nieces Helen Dwyer (Clonmel), Margaret Teeling (North Carolina USA), her grandnieces and grandnephews and many friends in the UK and Ireland. Alice will be remembered for her service and devotion to the Roman Catholic Church in the UK and Ireland. Funeral will take place in Bristol. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts, Is always kept for you.