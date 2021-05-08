Tipperary deaths - Saturday, May 8, 2021

The late Anna Darcy

The death has occurred of Anna Darcy (née Fogarty) late of Nenagh, Tipperary / Dromineer, Tipperary & formerly of Grenanstown, Toomevara and Silver street Nenagh. Peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, May 7th 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, daughters Emma, Claire & Louise, son Paul, sisters Maura, Breda, Rose, Teresa & Nuala and brother Tim. Louise’s partner Daniel, daughter in law Galina, grandchildren Stephen, Olivia, Saoirse, Rebecca & Klara, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. R.I.P. Funeral Mass for family this Sunday, May 9th, at Carrig Church, Ballycommon, at 11am. The funeral can be viewed on the following link http://funeralslive.ie/anna-darcy/ followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. The funeral cortège will go by Killaun into Dromineer village & back to Ballycommon & onwards to Shannon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

The late Kevin Duggan

The death has occurred of Kevin Duggan late of Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary. Kevin passed away peacefully on Thursday evening at St James’ Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, heartbroken children Adam, Chloe, Lauren and Erin, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law Catherine, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Francis Marshall

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Marshall late of Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, May 6th 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Foxrock Nursing Home. Francis (Frank), dearly beloved husband of Breda, much loved father of Bryan, Maria, Francis and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Emma and Maeve, grandchildren Isabel, Michael, Conor, Ben, Sophie and Cillian, brothers-in-law David and Fr. Bill OFM and all his relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday 10th May at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Cabinteely followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W.

The late Kitty Martin

The death has occurred of Kitty Martin (née Heaphy) late of Brodeen Cottages, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, May 6th 2021. Kitty, wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Jackie. Peacefully in the tender care of the management and staff of Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell. Sadly missed by her loving family, son John, daughters Annemarie and Audrey, grandchildren Kate, Áine, Shauná, Emma, Lily, Donagh and Conor, sons-in-law Cathal and Bertie, daughter-in-law Sinead and extended Cremmins and Martin families. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass for Kitty will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Sunday, May 9th, at 12 noon. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperay.ie followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Katieann O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Katieann O'Reilly late of 48 Kilkeevan Park, Castlerea, Roscommon / Cashel, Tipperary, 7th May 2021. (Unexpectedly). Predeceased by her grandparents Paddy & Katie Harty, uncles Paddy, Willie & Tommy, aunts Bridgie & Ann, cousins Patrick, Johnny & Danny. Katieann will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Katie & Jim, loving brothers Jim & Paddy, sisters Judy, Ellen, Biddy and twin sisters Mary & Nora, grandparents Ellen & William, extended family in Dungarvan and Cashel, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and everyone who loved her. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Due to HSE, NPHET, and Public Health guidelines, attendance at funerals is limited. To protect the most vulnerable in our community a private family funeral will take place. Katieann's funeral cortege will leave from Gaynor's Funeral Home, Castlerea, at 12.10pm on Monday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Katieann's family asks that you light a candle and say a prayer in memory of Katieann over the coming days. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.