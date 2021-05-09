Tipperary deaths -Sunday, May 9,2021

The late Christy Ryan

The death has occurred of Christy Ryan late of Richmond, Nenagh, Tipperary, May 8th 2021, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Chris and Mary Ryan and his father-in-law John Troy. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Marie, daughters Rachel, Pamela and Rebecca, his adored grandchildren Lana, Evan, Mya and Jack, son-in-law John Reddan, Pamela's partner Andrew Comerford and Rebecca's partner Darren Purcell, uncles Mick and Billy, aunt Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his beloved companion dog Charlotte and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Christy, will take place on Tuesday 11th, departing from his home at 12.20pm to arrive for Mass at 1 o'clock in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The late Gael Culleton

The death has occurred of Gael Culleton late of Rosegreen, Tipperary / Castleknock, Dublin. Gael passed away peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved daughter of the late Mary. Dearly loved daughter of Noel and Breda, cherished sister of Frank, Joe, Tracy and Dursey, devoted aunt to her nephews Mike, Jamie, Codie, Darragh and her treasured niece Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and many close friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Gael’s funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Tuesday at 12 noon on http://funeralslive.ie/gael-culleton/ Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The late Michael (Mikey) Hannon

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Hannon late of Martin Breen Court and late of Lacey’s Villa, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family sister Mary, brothers Jimmy, Frank, Pat, John, P.J. sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family Mass will take place on Monday, 10th May at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church and burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

The late Des McNamara

The death has occurred of Des McNamara late of Thurles, Tipperary/ Peterborough, UK. Son of the late Tom & Leo McNamara, formerly Thurles & London, died peacefully on 22nd April 2021. May He Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass on Thursday 20th May in St Luke's Parish Church, Peterborough at 1pm. Followed by cremation in Peterborough Crematorium. The Mass and Cremation Service can be viewed live. Ashes will be buried in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles at a later date.

The late Danny O'Neill

The death has occurred of Danny O'Neill late of Schoolhouse, Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary / Sneem, Kerry. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Mary B Phelan

The death has occurred of Mary B Phelan (née Murphy) late of Bawnreigh, Windgap, Kilkenny and formerly of Lissadobber Upper, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary who sadly passed on the 7th May 2021. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) and loving mother of Ann, Patrick, Catherine, Tommy & Brigid and son in law Mark. Adored Nanny of Mia & Emilia. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Jimmy Murphy, uncle Jimmy Cooney, brothers in law and sisters in law, many cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing from her daughter Ann's residence Cluain-na-Coille, Rossenarra, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny, R95E512 Monday 10th May with removal to St. Nicholas Church, Tullahought for requiem Mass at 12pm on Tuesday the 11th of May. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pieta House.

The late Ann Stapleton

The death has occurred of Ann Stapleton (née Rooney) late of Mill Road, Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Roundwood, Co. Wicklow. 7th May 2021, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Sadly missed by her sister Breda, brother Con, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Due to current restrictions a private funeral Mass will take place in Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday (11th May) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Abbey Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed online via www.thurlesparish.ie.