Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 10

Michael (Mikey) Hannon

Martin Breen Court and late of Lacey’s Villa, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Hannon, Martin Breen Court and late of Lacey’s Villa, Tipperary Town, May 7th 2021, Michael (Mikey), sadly missed by his loving family sister Mary, brothers Jimmy, Frank, Pat, John, P.J. sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family Mass will take place on Monday, 10th May at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church and burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Thomas (Tommy) Kennedy

Birr Road, Shinrone, Offaly / Birr, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary

Thomas (Tommy) Kennedy, Birr Road, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, died 9th May 2021, peacefully, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Philip, John and Gordon, daughters Geraldine and Imelda, sons in law, daughter in law and very beloved grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Private removal on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for funeral Mass at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Treacy's funeral directors, Shinrone. Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.