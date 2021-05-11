Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 11

Pauline Long (née Vaughan)

Keshcarrigan, Leitrim / Annacarty, Tipperary

Pauline Long (nee Vaughan), Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, May 10th 2021, passed away peacefully at her daughter Emma’s home, Kilpatrick, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her partner Tom, daughters Gillian, Emma and Robyn, son Gareth, sisters Mary, Eilís, Bern, Siobhán and Sheila, brothers Brendan, Louis and Tom, grandchildren Kerrie, Joey, Ella, Gerald, Robyn and Oliver, son-in-law Eamonn O’Brien, Robyn’s partner Conor, Gillian’s partner Andy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Emma and Eamonn’s home, Kilpatrick on Wednesday, 12th May, from 3 o’c until 9 o’c. Arriving in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, 13th May, for Cremation at 3 pm. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Ellen (Nellie) Hassett (née Cleary)

Ballintogher, Killenaule, Tipperary

Hassett (nee Cleary), Ellen (Nellie), Ballintogher, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 10th May 2021. Predeceased by her husband Neddie and daughter Bridget. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughter Margaret, sons Michael and Eddie, sister Alice, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Michael's residence Ballintogher, Killenaule (E41 E952) this Wednesday evening from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church Killenaule on Thursday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in River Street, Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

Kathleen (Katie) Dunne (née Shelly)

Oakwood, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Kathleen (Katie) Dunne, Oakwood, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Katie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Kayleigh and Shannon, sons AJ, Aaron and Kierran, her grandchildren Devon,Roman and Halle, her parents Daniel and Hannah, her brother Donal, her sisters Trisha and Deidre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May Katie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed at www.Twitch.tv/patcorbettlive. Katie's funeral shall be in accordance to current Covid 19 Regulations. House private on Wednesday morning please.

John Doyle

Ballycurrane, Thurles, Tipperary / Annacarty, Tipperary

Formerly Bonerea, Annacarty, Co Tipperary. Unexpectedly, in the care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anna. Will be sadly missed by his son John, daughters Marie and Josephine, adored grandchildren Aoife, Seán and Aidan, sister Liz Crockett, Walsh family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines John's funeral is private. John's funeral cortège will leave his residence on Thursday, 13th May, at 10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

The Very Reverent Fr John Donnelly

Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Kathleen,Mai, Nora, Teresa, Jos, Jim and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, wonderful carers and Milford Care centre. Bishop Fintan Monahan, priests and religious in Killaloe Diocese, relatives, friends and parishioners of the various parishes that he administered.

Rest In Peace

Fr Donnelly’s cortège will depart from his residence this Tuesday afternoon to Rathcabbin School arriving at 1pm, to Lorrha School arriving at 1:30pm Via Welshpark & Abbeyville, to Redwood School arriving at 2pm Via Ballyquirke , The Ferry, Portland & Moatfield, returning back to Rathcabbin. Concelebrate Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin followed by interment in the church grounds. Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines, thank you for cooperation.

Kitty Collins

Dillon Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Kitty Collins, Dillon Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

A lifelong member of South Tipperary Art Group (S.T.A.G.), Kitty passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her brother Christopher, sister Bernie (Mitten), brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews Paul, Gregory, John & William, nieces Karen, Mary, Tara & Siobhan, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.