Deaths in Tipperary Wednesday May 12

The death has occurred of Tom O'Mahony

Mullaney Gardens, Cahir, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary / Ballylanders, Limerick / Wicklow



Tom O'Mahony, formerly of Ballylanders, Co. Limerick, peacefully at his daughter Eileen and son-in-law Tom's home in Wicklow, in his 101st year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Alice, and loving father of Billy, Maura and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Steve and Tom, grandchildren Thomas, Alison, Siobhain, Emmet, Llewellyn, Rhianna and Tom, great grandchildren Matthew, Daniel, Jessica, Kyle, Fionn and Juliette, sister Phil, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Removal from his daughter Eileen's home in Wicklow on Wednesday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick, via Cahir, Cappa, Barna Cross, Anglesboro and Ballyfaskin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. People are welcome to line the route as Tom's funeral cortège leaves the house. Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/events/478622930030092/ Condolences may be expressed through the condolence section below.

House Private, Please.

Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times.



The death has occurred of TONY McCARTHY

Millview and formerly of Kilgurtin, Toomevara, Tipperary



Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mick & Molly. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nora and cherished family Ita, Sinead, Michael, Claire, Jerry, Dearbhla, John & Gemma, grandchildren Patrick, Jack and Odran, brothers Arthur, Billy and Joe, daughter in law Sonia, sons in law Emmet and Colm, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, cousins neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. His remains will leave his home in Millview this Thursday at 10.30 o'c to arrive at St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara for his Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private please.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, may view the livestream on the Toomevara Parish Facebook page.



The death has occurred of MARY ANN DELAHUNTY (née RYAN)

Cooleen & formerly of Lackabrack, Silvermines, Tipperary



Peacefully surrounded by her family on May 11th at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her beloved parents Pat & Margaret and sisters Joanie Hynes (London) and Peggy Gleeson (Borrisoleigh). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom and cherished daughter Patricia, grandchildren Caoimhe and Sean, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law John & Jim, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mary Anne Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will leave her daughter Patricia's home in Ballinaclough this Thursday at 11.30 o'c. to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.