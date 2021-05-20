Tipperary deaths, Thursday May 20

The late Mary Ryan (nee Doherty)

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Doherty), Baroda, Templederry, Nenagh and late of Ballinacargy, Westmeath. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick. Will be forever missed by her loving husband Donie, sons Michael, Donal, Eugene, Derek, Kevin and Garrett, daughters in law Maureen, Caroline, Marie, Marita, Nuala and Debbie, grandchildren, brother Tommy, sisters in law, niece and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry Church this Saturday at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery. those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on

http://funeralslive.ie/mary-ryan/

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time. House strictly private Please.